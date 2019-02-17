1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Daily 49er

Menu

Long Beach tennis clinches 4-1 victory over CSUN

Long Beach tennis clinches 4-1 victory over CSUN.

Manuel Valladares, Staff Writer|February 17, 2019

Freshman+Wiktoria+Rutkowska+hits+overhand+against+Northridge+Friday.
Back to Article
Back to Article

Long Beach tennis clinches 4-1 victory over CSUN

Freshman Wiktoria Rutkowska hits overhand against Northridge Friday.

Freshman Wiktoria Rutkowska hits overhand against Northridge Friday.

Manuel Valladares | Daily 49er

Freshman Wiktoria Rutkowska hits overhand against Northridge Friday.

Manuel Valladares | Daily 49er

Manuel Valladares | Daily 49er

Freshman Wiktoria Rutkowska hits overhand against Northridge Friday.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 

The Long Beach State women’s tennis team defeated Northridge 4-1 Friday, improving its record to 4-0.

CSUN (3-2, 0-2 Big West) had lots of energy throughout the match, looking eager to get its first conference victory, something Long Beach (4-0, 2-0 Big West) didn’t allow.

“Northridge is always a tough, scrappy team and we knew that coming into the game,” head coach Jenny Hilt-Costello said.

The match began with the 49ers clinching the doubles point after two wins, setting the tone for the competitive outing.

The first victory came from Wiktoria Rutkowska and Dominique Meyers, winning 6-2 and improving their overall record to 9-1 for the season. The second came from a 7-5 victory by Natalia Munoz and Lalita Devarakonda.

Devarakonda had trouble keeping up with the pace of the game for stretches, but eventually made the match-winning play, solidifying the point.

Singles matches were tough for the 49ers, with many players struggling at the start. Munoz was the exception, winning two sets 6-2, 6-1.

Rutkowska struggled against Monika Van de Vondel the entire match. The tides changed in Rutkowska’s favor after a dispute involving the Matador’s point calling.

“It broke her down and that’s when I started to take the advantage,” Rutkowska said.

Rutkowska went on to win the game 6-3, 6-1, putting the 49ers in a great position to secure a victory.

Pessimism set in for 49er fans, with clouds setting on Long Beach and the chances of rain increasing, which could have led to the game being scrapped.

This didn’t phase Devarakonda for a majority of her match as she won both sets 6-3 and ignored any outside forces from stopping the game.

 

Looking to stay undefeated, the 49ers have a Feb. 22 match at noon against the University of San Francisco.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Left
  • Long Beach tennis clinches 4-1 victory over CSUN

    Softball

    Long Beach State softball runs out of daylight

  • Long Beach tennis clinches 4-1 victory over CSUN

    Men's Sports

    The 49ers maul the Bruins

  • Long Beach tennis clinches 4-1 victory over CSUN

    Showcase

    Long Beach falls short in double header

  • Long Beach tennis clinches 4-1 victory over CSUN

    Showcase

    Long Beach suffers heartbreaker on Valentine’s Day to UC Irvine

  • Long Beach tennis clinches 4-1 victory over CSUN

    Men's Basketball

    Long Beach loses to Fullerton after turnovers down the stretch

  • Long Beach tennis clinches 4-1 victory over CSUN

    Baseball

    Injuries shake up Dirtbags’ heading into 2019

  • Long Beach tennis clinches 4-1 victory over CSUN

    Softball

    Long Beach prepares for first home games of the season

  • Long Beach tennis clinches 4-1 victory over CSUN

    Multimedia

    Chugg It At The Nugget Season 2: Valentine’s Day

  • Long Beach tennis clinches 4-1 victory over CSUN

    Men's Sports

    COLUMN: Long Beach won’t be stopped

  • Long Beach tennis clinches 4-1 victory over CSUN

    Men's Basketball

    Long Beach heads to Fullerton in need of a win streak

Navigate Right