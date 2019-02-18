1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Daily 49er

Menu

Dirtbags young squad ready for challenge

Long Beach may have another rough season, but developing the youth is priority.

Kevin Colindres, Sports Editors|February 18, 2019

The+Dirtbags+celebrate+Aidan+Malm%27s+home+run+Sunday+against+No.+3+Florida.
Back to Article
Back to Article

Dirtbags young squad ready for challenge

The Dirtbags celebrate Aidan Malm's home run Sunday against No. 3 Florida.

The Dirtbags celebrate Aidan Malm's home run Sunday against No. 3 Florida.

LBSU Athletics

The Dirtbags celebrate Aidan Malm's home run Sunday against No. 3 Florida.

LBSU Athletics

LBSU Athletics

The Dirtbags celebrate Aidan Malm's home run Sunday against No. 3 Florida.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The Long Beach State Dirtbags are back and younger than ever. Injuries on the team forced head coach Troy Buckley to use a young squad against No. 3 Florida (3-0) over the weekend, starting only two seniors. The rest were all underclassmen and redshirt sophomores who, for many, were introduced to college baseball in one of the hardest ways possible.

The Dirtbags (0-3) were swept, but they played hard and there was a lot to be impressed by. Hitters were able to get on base multiple times, but were not able to bring each other home, reminiscent of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The pitching staff held its own against an offensive juggernaut and the defense limited itself to four errors to end the weekend.

As the season goes on, the Dirtbags will feel more comfortable in crucial situations and learn to communicate more efficiently. For a young team to go on the road and only give up 16 runs in a three-game series, I call that a win.

On the third day, freshman pitcher Alfredo Ruiz only gave up three runs in his first appearance for the Dirtbags, a confidence boost for a young player. A solid pitching performance from Ruiz could give incentive for Buckley to give the freshman more opportunities to grow throughout the season.

The offense was stagnant, but it should start to pick up, especially when Long Beach comes back home for its opener against the University of San Diego Tuesday. Players will be due for an outbreak, and expect another offensive explosion similar to last season’s 16-4 win against Arizona State. That game featured a 10-run fifth inning, a school record.

Just two seasons ago the Dirtbags reached the Super Regional round of the College World Series, but fell off since then. Last season saw Long Beach finish 27-30 and 12-12 in the Big West, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2015 and placing fifth in the Big West.

The squad is predicted to finish third this year behind Fullerton and Irvine, which would be a huge accomplishment for a rebuilding team. Long Beach will be a formidable team in the next few years if the young core stays together.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Left
  • Dirtbags young squad ready for challenge

    Baseball

    Dirtbags suffer sweep in the swamp

  • Dirtbags young squad ready for challenge

    Men's Sports

    The 49ers maul the Bruins

  • Dirtbags young squad ready for challenge

    Men's Basketball

    Long Beach loses to Fullerton after turnovers down the stretch

  • Dirtbags young squad ready for challenge

    Baseball

    Injuries shake up Dirtbags’ heading into 2019

  • Dirtbags young squad ready for challenge

    Men's Sports

    COLUMN: Long Beach won’t be stopped

  • Dirtbags young squad ready for challenge

    Men's Basketball

    Long Beach heads to Fullerton in need of a win streak

  • Dirtbags young squad ready for challenge

    Commentary

    COLUMN: Long Beach on the verge of disastrous season despite recent win

  • Dirtbags young squad ready for challenge

    Men's Volleyball

    Long Beach sweeps Ohio State in AVCA Showcase

  • Dirtbags young squad ready for challenge

    Men's Sports

    Long Beach cruises past Penn State

  • Dirtbags young squad ready for challenge

    Men's Basketball

    Long Beach can’t contain Hawaii in sixth straight loss

Navigate Right