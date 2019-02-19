Long Beach looking to ‘get swagger back’

Despite an underwhelming season so far in Big West conference play, the Long Beach State men’s basketball team has remained optimistic and willing to fight until the end of its season — whether that means in the Big West tournament or a surprise appearance in the NCAA tournament.

Even with a 3-8 record, the 49ers believe they can still beat the top teams like UC Irvine and Fullerton. No other team in the bottom four of the conference has proven itself to compete with the top teams as well as the 49ers can.

What’s been a pleasant surprise for the coaching staff is Long Beach (9-18, 3-8 Big West) has not “checked out” or shown signs of giving up, unlike other teams in the Dan Monson era.

Energy remains high and players are still in good spirits. At practice, players and coaches remain engaged with each other and appear determined to make a run at the end of conference play.

“I don’t see any quit, I don’t see anybody not fighting, any of that,” head coach Dan Monson said. “There’s an upside to this team still, I don’t think we’ve seen their best basketball.”

When Monson says the 49ers are not playing the best basketball they can, a big factor in that is not having his team at 100 percent throughout Big West play. Senior center Temidayo Yussuf didn’t join the team until Jan. 31 at Hawaii, making a slow, steady return. Monson says Yussuf is “still probably at only 80 or 90” percent.

In its last game Saturday at UC Davis, the 49ers were missing two key players in the 77-73 loss. Senior forward KJ Byers was out with a minor injury and redshirt senior guard Bryan Alberts was in Europe due to the death of a family member.

With two games this week, Long Beach has a chance to take on teams at full strength. Wednesday sees the 49ers take on CSUN at 7 p.m. in the Walter Pyramid. Last time around, the 49ers suffered a 86-71 loss to the Matadors, playing with little urgency as they were outrebounded 36-28 and only shot eight free throws.

Free throws are a crucial part of the 49ers success, and it all starts with senior point guard Deishuan Booker. Booker currently leads all NCAA Division I players in free throws made, totaling 197 on the season. This time around, Booker is looking to come out of the gates strong against Northridge.

“They [coaches] just said I need to be better at figuring out opponents earlier, in the first half, instead of trying to wait until the second half when we know we really have no more time left,” Booker said. “I want to be aggressive early on, from the first horn.”

If Booker can set the tone and find his groove early on offense, it will certainly feed off to the rest of the team giving them the momentum they need for the end of Big West play.