Long Beach aims for 6-0 record

Long Beach State women’s tennis team is on a four-game win streak and looking to continue the momentum in its upcoming road trip. The 49ers will be heading up north to face San Francisco University and Saint Mary’s College Saturday.

Their first stop on the road will be Friday where they’ll face USF (5-2), with its most recent win came against Cal Poly Pomona.

San Francisco’s team has been successful this season with all but one player having a winning singles record. It will be a tough outing for a 49ers, who have three players with losing records.

One of these players, Dominique Meyer, has shown the most potential to change her luck going into the weekend.

“Dominique is playing well and unfortunately, she has not been able to finish her singles matches due to the clinch, clinch rule,” head coach Jenny Hilt-Costello said.

The “clinch, clinch” rule ends the entire game once a team has won a majority of its matches. Unfortunately for Meyer, the adopted method has stopped two solid runs where she was ahead of her opponent.

A competitive outing in San Francisco will lead them to a less demanding game against Saint Mary’s. The Gaels currently hold a 1-4 record, with their single win coming against Fresno State University.

The 49ers have a great chance of winning the doubles point, with the Gaels having lost four of their last five.

If all goes as planned, the road to a victory is simple, with the 49ers just three singles wins away from winning the game. Players such as freshman Wiktoria Rutkowska and junior Natalia Munoz make this task feasible, with the pair having won three of their last four singles matches.

Looking to stay undefeated, the 49ers have a noon match Friday against the University of San Francisco.