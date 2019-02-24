Dirtbags lose sixth straight in Sheaks’ return

John Sheaks’ first outing since the June 2017 Super Regional did not go as planned against University of Nevada (5-1) Saturday night. The senior pitcher strolled off the mound at the end of the first inning having allowed three runs and a triple as part of a 5-3 Dirtbags (0-6) loss.

“I just kind of let my emotions get the best of me,” Sheaks said.

The Dirtbags got their first run in 26 innings in the bottom of the first. A wild pitch moved senior center fielder Brooks Stotler to third and senior designated hitter Laine Huffman singled to bring him home. Freshman left fielder Chase Luttrell hit an RBI groundout to cut the deficit to 3-2.

Junior pitcher Zak Baayoun relieved Sheaks after 1.1 innings with a runner on base. The runner eventually scored, meaning Sheaks allowed four runs on three hits, while walking two and hitting two batters.

“All the guys were super stoked for me to get back out there,” Sheaks said. “I wanted to give them the best I could do and I just felt like I was trying to do too much.”

Baayoun promptly allowed a two-run double. The Dirtbags came to bat in the bottom of the second trailing 5-2.

Long Beach showed improvement with runners in scoring position. The team sometimes sent hits through the infield to advance runners, but also moved runners station to station with productive outs. A fly out in the fourth moved Luttrell to third, allowing him to score on a wild pitch to make the score 5-3.

Baayoun, normally a starter, settled down after the second inning. He pitched 6.2 innings of relief allowing one run and tallying six strikeouts. The last of those strikeouts came against Keaton Smith to end the seventh, and Baayoun swung his fist through the air in triumph as he left the mound.

“I’m willing to do anything to get a win for the team at this point, so I had no problem [coming out of the bullpen],” Baayoun said.

Regardless, Long Beach State failed to overcome the deficit as it was largely shut down by the Nevada bullpen. The final out of the game came with the tying run either on base or at the plate for the third straight game.

Long Beach State plays the final game of the home stand in the series finale 1 p.m. Sunday on Bohl Diamond at Blair Field.