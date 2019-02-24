Special Issue: Seeds of a championship

When TJ DeFalco and Josh Tuaniga won their first high school championship together, they told their Huntington Beach High School coach, Craig Pazanti, they wanted to put “dynasty” on their rings. They didn’t know it would actually come true.

“They knew what it was going to take,” Pazanti said. “That’s what it’s about, creating something that lasts.”

And that’s exactly what they did.

After winning back-to-back CIF state championships, the pair signed with Long Beach State with the goal of bringing the same acclaim to their college. Success that came out of Huntington Beach High School became a gateway to bring glory to Long Beach State.

The high school volleyball powerhouse only recently hit the 49ers’ radar, beginning with Edgar Palos who was recruited as a freshman in 2013. Since then, there has been a steady flow of players coming from Huntington, with six currently on the roster, half of them being freshman.

Middle blocker Shane Holdaway is one of the most recent recruits from Huntington, and although he only begun playing the sport his freshman year of high school, when the time came, it was a clear choice where he would continue his volleyball career.

“I think the coaches are the ones that really convinced me to get [to Long Beach] because it’s such a loving community … I think that’s a lot of the reason why a lot of guys end up here,” Holdaway said. “It’s a very family-oriented, group-based program we run and that’s why there’s a lot of success that comes out of it because we all got each other’s backs.”

The family sentiment couldn’t ring more true for Long Beach men’s volleyball head coach Alan Knipe and one of six incoming freshman for the 2019-20 season, Aidan Knipe. The head coach’s son, like many other local volleyball players, grew up watching the historic Huntington years in which it went on an 80-game winning streak and is now witnessing another dynasty at Long Beach State. He signed to the team in November along with five other freshmen and one sophomore transfer, according to LBSU Athletics.

“He wanted to be part of something where he’s going to get significantly better and play with players who have college aspirations,” Knipe said about his son. “I don’t think it was really difficult for him for where he wanted to go.”

This is the case for many kids that go to Huntington for its volleyball program. The two-year undefeated streak with DeFalco and Tuaniga set the school apart from its competitors on both a local and global scale. Division I volleyball athletes Alexander and James Anastassiades, who play for Long Beach and Hawai’i, respectively, moved from halfway around the world with their families in order to join the high school and its volleyball team.

“It was a special time in high school volleyball in general,” Pazanti said. “Kids grow up watching this team play and grow up wanting to play. We don’t look for kids. The truth is, kids were seeking our program.”

The school has cooled down since those years and opened up the opportunity for surrounding high schools, such as Newport and Mira Costa to compete for the spotlight. But the drive for glory is still there for the players and its coach. Huntington has made it to the CIF quarterfinals every year since DeFalco and Tuaniga graduated and is determined to take it all the way.

“It’s not a problem at all, it’s a challenge to get back on top,” Pazanti said. “If you were to give us a motto it would be ‘compete.’”

The spirit of competition between the surrounding high schools means only one thing for Long Beach: more opportunity for local recruits. Since four of the top five schools in the nation belong to the Big West conference, it’s crucial for Long Beach to get an edge on recruits, and it’s that much easier when high schools like Huntington Beach and Corona Del Mar are right in its backyard.

Except it’s not just about high school volleyball anymore. While you’re expected to play for your school if you have plans of going professional, college coaches especially keep their eyes on the players who play club or travel volleyball. This is something, Pazanti says, high school coaches and players are keen on. He says about 90 percent of his varsity team is currently enrolled in club volleyball as well as the school’s team.

“We still go to high schools and it’s an important part of the recruiting process, but most of the guys we’re recruiting are out of club,” Knipe said. “You can go to a tournament where you can see hundreds of teams play whereas with a normal game, you’re only going to see two teams play.”

This style of recruitment seems to be working out for the team so far. Currently, about 80 percent of Long Beach’s roster is from local high schools, most under an hour driving distance.

Whether players just joined the sport in high school, or traveled great lengths to join a specific team, the city and those surrounding it are oozing raw talent, a source Long Beach will continue to tap into for years to come in hopes of creating a lasting dynasty.