LBSU’s undefeated streak ends against USD

Long Beach State women’s tennis lost its first game of the regular season 3-4 at the hands of the University of San Diego with many players digging themselves into holes they could not get out of.

Long Beach’s decision-making has been a lingering issue that was fully exploited Thursday. San Diego (5-2) was aware of this inconsistency in its opponents’ overall games and did their best to force the issue.

“We were trying to work on heavy spins and consistency,” head coach Jenny Hilt-Costello said. “And the quick unforced errors have been costing us matches.”

This problem was showcased in doubles where the pairing of Emma Bardet and Zara Lennon lost 6-1. The other doubles loss came from Wiktoria Rutkowska and Dominique Meyer who lost 6-3.

In singles the same players were having trouble in their matches, with Bardet being the only one to overcome her mistakes and outplay her opponent in three sets 6-7, 6-4, 10-4. Rutkowska couldn’t get past the mistakes she was making and lost both her sets 6-0, 6-4.

Meyer and Lennon lost their matches in a more competitive fashion, but could not follow the game plan enough to pull away with wins.

“I didn’t play too bad but I did miss on the important points,” Lennon said Lennon. “I’m trying to grow [from these mistakes] moving forward.”

The 49ers did have some bright spots that came from Natalia Munoz and Lalita Devarakonda, exemplifying the success that comes with following the game plan they were given. Munoz was able to win her match in two sets 6-3, 6-2 and Devarakonda as well 6-1, 6-3.

Following the game against USD, the 49ers have an 11 a.m. matchup Sunday against conference rivals Cal Poly San Luis Obispo at home.