1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Daily 49er

Menu

LBSU’s undefeated streak ends against USD

After a hot start to the season, the 49ers had their weaknesses exploited against a a composed San Diego team.

Manuel Valladares, Staff Writer|March 1, 2019

Freshman+Dominique+Meyer+and+junior+Natalie+Munoz+celebrate+winning+a+match+Thursday+against+San+Diego.
Back to Article
Back to Article

LBSU’s undefeated streak ends against USD

Freshman Dominique Meyer and junior Natalie Munoz celebrate winning a match Thursday against San Diego.

Freshman Dominique Meyer and junior Natalie Munoz celebrate winning a match Thursday against San Diego.

LBSU Athletics

Freshman Dominique Meyer and junior Natalie Munoz celebrate winning a match Thursday against San Diego.

LBSU Athletics

LBSU Athletics

Freshman Dominique Meyer and junior Natalie Munoz celebrate winning a match Thursday against San Diego.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Long Beach State women’s tennis lost its first game of the regular season 3-4 at the hands of the University of San Diego with many players digging themselves into holes they could not get out of.

Long Beach’s decision-making has been a lingering issue that was fully exploited Thursday. San Diego (5-2) was aware of this inconsistency in its opponents’ overall games and did their best to force the issue.

“We were trying to work on heavy spins and consistency,” head coach Jenny Hilt-Costello said. “And the quick unforced errors have been costing us matches.”

This problem was showcased in doubles where the pairing of Emma Bardet and Zara Lennon lost 6-1. The other doubles loss came from Wiktoria Rutkowska and Dominique Meyer who lost 6-3.

In singles the same players were having trouble in their matches, with Bardet being the only one to overcome her mistakes and outplay her opponent in three sets 6-7, 6-4, 10-4. Rutkowska couldn’t get past the mistakes she was making and lost both her sets 6-0, 6-4.

Meyer and Lennon lost their matches in a more competitive fashion, but could not follow the game plan enough to pull away with wins.

“I didn’t play too bad but I did miss on the important points,” Lennon said Lennon. “I’m trying to grow [from these mistakes] moving forward.”

The 49ers did have some bright spots that came from Natalia Munoz and Lalita Devarakonda, exemplifying the success that comes with following the game plan they were given. Munoz was able to win her match in two sets 6-3, 6-2 and Devarakonda as well 6-1, 6-3.

Following the game against USD, the 49ers have an 11 a.m. matchup Sunday against conference rivals Cal Poly San Luis Obispo at home.

 

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Left
  • LBSU’s undefeated streak ends against USD

    Sports

    Long Beach falls to top seeded UC Davis

  • LBSU’s undefeated streak ends against USD

    Men's Basketball

    Long Beach gets its revenge against UCSB

  • LBSU’s undefeated streak ends against USD

    Sports

    Long Beach faces San Diego at home

  • LBSU’s undefeated streak ends against USD

    Men's Basketball

    Long Beach ready for the UCSB circus

  • LBSU’s undefeated streak ends against USD

    Commentary

    Chugg It At The Nugget S2: Special Issue!

  • LBSU’s undefeated streak ends against USD

    Beach Volleyball

    No. 8 Long Beach begins season with two wins

  • LBSU’s undefeated streak ends against USD

    Women's Sports

    Long Beach finishes 13th in Barbara Kalbus Invitational

  • LBSU’s undefeated streak ends against USD

    Men's Sports

    Special Issue: Long Beach has a target on its back and it must respond

  • LBSU’s undefeated streak ends against USD

    Men's Volleyball

    Special Issue: Holdaway in pursuit of championship with ex teammates

  • LBSU’s undefeated streak ends against USD

    Men's Sports

    Special Issue: Seeds of a championship

Navigate Right