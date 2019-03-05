Dirtbags outpace No. 16 Michigan, snap losing streak

Long Beach has played five home games this season, but Tuesday afternoon Blair Field hosted the true “Dirtbags” for the first time this year. The Dirtbags (1-10) found their identity with an 8-7 victory over No. 16 Michigan (8-2), snapping a 10-game losing streak.

“Right now I think you just kinda take a big big deep breath,” head coach Troy Buckley said.

In the bottom of the first, freshman second baseman Tyler Porter redeemed himself for an earlier error when he scored senior center fielder Brooks Stotler to tie the game, 1-1. Stotler had reached base on a bunt single.

“I’ve been doing early bunting every single day, so I’ve been working on that for a while,” Stotler said.

In the third, junior first baseman Jacob Hughey roped a line-drive to left center scoring Stotler from first. Porter scored Hughey and junior catcher Cole Joy drilled a slider for a 2-RBI double that knocked Michigan starter Blake Beers out of the game.

“I just happened to see spin early and be able to keep my weight back and stay through the ball and put a good swing on it,” Joy said.

Long Beach played the third inning with dominance, something that has historically characterized the Dirtbags, but has been lacking ever since the loss to Fullerton in the super regional last year. The Dirtbags led 7-1 after their early onslaught.

“I just think they’re more committed to being aggressive,” Buckley said.

Dirtbags’ freshmen starting LHP Basilio Pacheco needed to go five innings to qualify for a win. His final pitch was a strikeout to end the fifth.

Pacheco (1-1) allowed one unearned run on two hits, stuck out three and walked two.

“He’s developing a little on his secondary pitches,” Buckley said.

The early exit meant four innings of pressure for the Dirtbags’ bullpen. Junior RHP Tyler Gums started the sixth by allowing three runs and a home run. Michigan changed the feel of the game with a two-run home run against junior RHP Dylan Spacke with no outs in the ninth making the score 8-7.

“The margin for error is gonna be tiny with the schedule that we’re playing,” Buckley said.

Michigan’s Christian Bullock, who was 7-7 in stolen bases this season, attempted to steal with one out in the ninth. A one-hop throw from Joy cut him down. The next two batters each singled, meaning Bullock would have scored had he been on base. Spacke held on for the four out save and the Dirtbags’ first win.

The Dirtbags continue the homestand 6 p.m. Friday against No. 23 TCU at Bohl Diamond at Blair Field.