Avila’s Dirtbags debut goes wrong in 10-4 loss.

In his Dirtbags debut, Nick Avila checked the two runners in scoring position before delivering the pitch in the sixth inning of a tie game. The ball flew back over his head as TCU’s Adam Oviedo drove a two-run triple propelling No. 23 TCU (9-5) to a 10-4 victory over the Dirtbags (2-12) Sunday.

“We kind of disappeared on the offensive end,” head coach Troy Buckley said.

The loss leaves the Dirtbags still looking for their first series win of the season.

TCU was able to tee off against Dirtbags’ freshman starting LHP Alfredo Ruiz, who has experienced a loss in velocity since high school. A solo home run to left field from Andrew Keefer tied the game 2-2 in the second inning.

“Probably Ruiz is going to be out of the rotation,” Buckley said.

In just 2.2 innings of work, Ruiz (0-3) allowed four extra base hits. He allowed three runs on five hits while striking out three and walking three. He was a no-decision.

“I think he’s gotten into some bad habits as far as where his arm slot is going,” Buckley said.

Dirtbags freshman RHP Jonathan Carlos relieved Ruiz and threw a wild pitch giving TCU a 3-2 lead. A nice spinning grab and throw by freshman Tanner Carlson at third ended the inning.

The Dirtbags still showed grit Sunday. In the bottom of the third, senior DH Laine Huffman was hit by the pitch extending his on-base streak to seven games. He was driven in by junior RF Calvin Estrada’s fifth hit of the series. A walk then loaded the bases and knocked TCU starter Brandon Williamson out of the game.

“We knew the bats were gonna come around, we just had to keep grinding, keep finding a way and that really showed this weekend,” Estrada said.

Williamson was replaced by junior RHP Charles King, who pitched five innings of relief and was the eventual winning pitcher.

Carlson hit into a routine double play, scoring one run which put the Dirtbags ahead 4-3 after three innings.

The Dirtbags’ bullpen did not allow a hit until TCU smacked two singles to put runners on the corners in the sixth and bringing Avila out for his Dirtbags’ debut.

Avilia, who missed the start of the season recovering from an arm injury, allowed a game-tying single to the first batter he faced. A passed ball set the stage for Oviedo’s triple. Avila strolled back to the dugout trailing 7-4.

“Our bullpen has got to get figured out at this particular point,” Buckley said.

Two more runs in the seventh put the game in TCU’s pocket and dealt the loss to Avila (0-1).

The Dirtbags continue the homestand 6 p.m. Tuesday against No. 2 UCLA at Bohl Diamond at Blair Field.