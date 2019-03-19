1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Daily 49er

Menu

Long Beach reaches an indicative stretch

The 49ers have shown significant weaknesses recently and must clean them up in the next two games.

Manuel Valladares, Staff Writer|March 19, 2019

Freshman+Wiktoria+Rutkowska+swings+against+Houston+March+14.
Back to Article
Back to Article

Long Beach reaches an indicative stretch

Freshman Wiktoria Rutkowska swings against Houston March 14.

Freshman Wiktoria Rutkowska swings against Houston March 14.

John Fajardo | LBSU Athletics

Freshman Wiktoria Rutkowska swings against Houston March 14.

John Fajardo | LBSU Athletics

John Fajardo | LBSU Athletics

Freshman Wiktoria Rutkowska swings against Houston March 14.

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Long Beach State women’s tennis face Cincinnati and Hawai’i this week, acting as important indicators of the team’s ceiling upon reaching the most important stretch of the regular season.

Cincinnati (7-4) will be a legitimate challenge for Long Beach (9-3) on Wednesday, with the Bearcats having a Massey Rating rank that is only 12 spots behind the 49ers. This is an issue for the 49ers since their last two losses came from teams that were just as competitive.

“All we can do now is talk about it, learn from it and come back out to work on the areas we were short in,” coach Jenny Hilt-Costello said after the team’s loss against Houston last Thursday.

Despite losing its matchup against Houston, Long Beach showed the ability to battle adversity, taking three singles matches to a third set. This silver lining helps the team’s case for winning, and in turn would help transition it into its next game against Hawaii.

Hawaii (3-5) is a matchup that should by no means be a cake walk, with the team boasting a 2-1 record against other Big West teams. The 49ers currently hold a 3-1 record in the Big West, but can drop in the standings if Thursday’s match goes wrong.

The Rainbow Warriors won their two conference games against Northridge and Irvine. LBSU beat CSUN 4-1 earlier this season, a much more impressive margin than Hawaii’s 4-3 victory.

Similar to the Northridge win, the 49ers will need to get help from freshman Wiktoria Rutkowska, sophomore Lolita Devarakonda and junior Natalia Munoz — all players who had rough outings in their match against Houston.

The 49ers’ three winningest-singles players need to get match wins if they expect a victory against Hawai’i. The trio of players have been crucial to the team’s success, as Long Beach usually goes winless whenever a majority of them lose their matches.

Long Beach State plays 2 p.m. Wednesday against Cincinnati at the Rhodes Tennis Center.

 

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Left
  • Long Beach reaches an indicative stretch

    Baseball

    Bullpen blows it again for Dirtbags

  • Long Beach reaches an indicative stretch

    Men's Sports

    49ers set benchmark for upcoming season

  • Long Beach reaches an indicative stretch

    Baseball

    Dirtbags lack command in loss to Minnesota

  • Long Beach reaches an indicative stretch

    Sports

    Inexperience is the seed of the 49ers’ problems

  • Long Beach reaches an indicative stretch

    Sports

    Women’s water polo notches seventh straight win

  • Long Beach reaches an indicative stretch

    Baseball

    Dirtbags claw back to beat Gophers

  • Long Beach reaches an indicative stretch

    Men's Basketball

    Long Beach lets up in second half, drops Big West semifinal to UC Irvine

  • Long Beach reaches an indicative stretch

    Baseball

    Dirtbags drop fourth straight in series opener

  • Long Beach reaches an indicative stretch

    Sports

    Long Beach’s inconsistency continues

  • Long Beach reaches an indicative stretch

    Men's Basketball

    Roberts saves Long Beach with game winner over Hawai’i

Navigate Right