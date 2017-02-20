Long Beach State Dirtbags look to bounce back against USC Trojans

LBSU will try to rebound against USC on Tuesday.

Junior shortstop Markus Montelongo field a ground ball during practice Feb. 15.





The Long Beach State Dirtbags (1-2) will look to recover from a slow start to 2017 when they make the short drive to Dedeaux Field and play the USC Trojans (3-0) tonight..

The Trojans swept Coppin State over the weekend, outscoring them 37-8. USC’s top hitters include sophomore Lars Nootbar (.625, 1 HR, 8 RBIs) and senior David Edson (.417, 1 HR, 6 RBIs).

“They have a young team so we don’t really know a lot about them,” head coach Troy Buckley said. “It’ll be a good game – we don’t have many easy Tuesday games this year.”

The Dirtbags will start freshman right-handed pitcher John Castro on the mound. Castro’s fastball ranges from 88-91 mph and is complimented by a changeup and curveball that he has good feel for.

“[Castro] has got weapons,” Buckley said. “This start will be a great opportunity for him.”

Tuesday’s game is very important for the Dirtbags, who fell out of Baseball America’s top 25 ranked teams in the country after the series against Oklahoma last weekend.

“We have to get back to what our identity is and what our culture here is,” said Buckley. “That’s what is in front of our guys.”

The Dirtbags lost the first series to the Oklahoma Sooners this weekend after having to travel across the country to avoid the rain in Long Beach on Friday night. LBSU did not look good over the weekend and endured struggles on the mound as well as at the plate.

“I didn’t think we competed very well offensively out there,” Buckley said. “We have to do a better job of that to give ourselves a chance to win.”

Junior pitcher Darren McCaughan lost on Friday after giving up six runs and seven hits, striking out six Sooners. The Dirtbags’ lineup failed to provide McCaughan with any run support in a 6-2 loss.

On Saturday, senior pitcher Dave Smith, freshman Matt Fields and senior Josh Advocate each threw three quality innings, holding the Sooners to three runs, while the offense came alive and scored eight runs. Coach Buckley said he was pleased with the way the relief pitchers handled themselves against Oklahoma.

“They weren’t afraid and didn’t look scared out there,” said Buckley. “[The bullpen] was certainly a positive to come out of [the weekend] and hopefully they build off that.”

The Dirtbags went on to lose game three on Sunday, failing to hold a two run lead against the Sooners who got to junior starter John Sheaks for three runs in the sixth inning.

While the Dirtbags only hit .194 over the weekend, junior catcher David Banuelos got off to a hot start going 4-10 with four RBIs and his first home run against the Sooners.

“I was just trying to put some quality at-bats together,” Banuelos said. “I was trying to get on base every time and keeping the quality at-bats going for the team.”

Other hitters that will be looking to do some damage against USC are juniors Luke Rasmussen (.189, 4 RBIs) and Brock Lundquist (.273, 1 RBI, 2 runs).

“We all know what kind of offense we have,” Banuelos said. “We’re just going to stick to the plan that we have had all fall.