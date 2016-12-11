Long Beach State men’s basketball team can’t hold on in loss to Texas Saturday

Evan Payne’s 26 points not enough to push LBSU to win against Texas.





Despite 26 points from junior guard Evan Payne, the Long Beach State men’s basketball team let a 10-point lead slip during its 71-65 loss to Texas Saturday in Austin.

Payne came out firing for the 49ers as he tied LBSU’s single-game record for made 3-pointers with eight.

Early in the game, LBSU (2-10) was able to get out in transition, which allowed the team to set up for easy shots for Payne.

In the first half, the 49ers shot 41.4 percent from the field while going six for 12 from the 3-point line.

LBSU had arguably its best road performance it took a 34-28 lead, but the second half was a different story as Texas began to chip away at LBSU’s lead.

The 49ers led by 12 points with 17:52, but behind 16 second-half points from Texas’ sophomore guard Tevin Mack, the Longhorns cut the 49ers’ lead to 44-42.

While the Longhorns were getting into a shooting groove, LBSU started missing shots as Texas took a 56-54 lead with under eight minutes left in the game.

The Longhorns (5-4) pushed the lead to seven behind five straight points by Texas’ sophomore guard Eric Davis, Jr.

LBSU cut the lead to 69-65 with 21 seconds left, but weren’t able to mount a comeback.

LBSU will have almost a week off before they head to Portland to face Oregon State at the Dam City Classic Friday.