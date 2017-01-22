Long Beach State men’s basketball holds off the Gauchos
Jose Oliver De Castro
Sophomore forward Mason Riggins tosses a short-range floater over a UC Santa Barbara defender, during the 1st half at Walter Pyramid Thursday night. The 49ers are now 6-1 at home after defeating the Gauchos 81-76.
January 22, 2017
Junior guard Justin Bibbins defends a driving UC Santa Barbara guard in the 1st half at Walter Pyramid Thursday night. The 49ers are now 6-1 at home after defeating the Gauchos 81-76. (Jose Oliver De Castro)
Sophomore forward Mason Riggins fights for a loose ball, during the 1st half at Walter Pyramid Thursday night. The 49ers are now 6-1 at home after defeating the Gauchos 81-76. (Jose Oliver De Castro)
Junior guard Evan Payne goes in for a two-hand dunk against UC Santa Barbara in the 1st half at Walter Pyramid Thursday night. Payne scored 15 points in the 81-76 victory over the Gauchos. (Jose Oliver De Castro)
Freshman guard Loren Jackson defends a UC Santa Barbara defender, during the 1st half at Walter Pyramid Thursday night. The 49ers are now 6-1 at home after defeating the Gauchos 81-76. (Jose Oliver De Castro)
Sophomore guard Noah Blackwell shoots between three UC Santa Barbara defenders, during the 1st half at Walter Pyramid Thursday night. The 49ers are now 6-1 at home after defeating the Gauchos 81-76. (Jose Oliver De Castro)
