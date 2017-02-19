The Long Beach State softball team splits its game on Sunday

After its Friday and Saturday games were canceled due to storm conditions, the Long Beach State softball team stepped back onto the field at LBSU Softball Complex Sunday.

In their game against No. 8 Utah (7-0), the 49ers (3-3-1) lost 8-0 in six innings.

The game remained scoreless until the top of the third inning, when sophomore designated player Ally Dickman from Utah scored a run. Next at bat, freshman catcher Kelly Martinez bunted while bases were loaded, bringing in another run to take a 2-0 lead.

At the top of the fifth inning, Martinez and Kay Kay Fronda hit a single into right field and both brought in a run, making the score 5-0.

In the sixth inning brought in another three runs by Hannah Flippen, Delilah Pacheco and Heather Bowden. The game ended after LBSU failed to score in the bottom of the sixth inning, leaving the score at 8-0.

Things began to look up for the LBSU softball team in its game, which began at 2 p.m.

With senior pitcher Christina Clermont, the 49ers got off to a fast start has the senior struck one out and threw another out at first.

LBSU held onto a 1-0 until the bottom of the sixth inning, when junior outfielder Jessica Flores hit her first home run of the season straight through center field, giving her team the 2-0 lead versus the Roadrunners.

In Bakersfield’s last chance for redemption, Clermont struck out one and forced two pop flies to end the game 2-0 in favor of Long Beach State.

The Beach will take on Oklahoma State in Palm Springs on Feb. 23 at 10:30 a.m.