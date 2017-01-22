Long Beach State women’s basketball victorious over the Aggies
Bobby Yagake
Long Beach State freshman forward Alenza Henry (25) attempts a jumper as UC Davis forward Morgan Bertsch (22) tries to block her.
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
UC Davis defense reach out to try to block Long Beach State guard Gigi Hascheff (5) from scoring. ( Bobby Yagake) Long Beach State senior point guard Anna Kim (21) fights for possession with UC Davis guard Rachel Nagel (4) ( Bobby Yagake) Long Beach State sophomore point guard Martina McCowan (11) receives high-fives from teammates. ( Bobby Yagake) Long Beach State members cheer on their teammates during the UC Davis game. ( Bobby Yagake) Long Beach State freshman forward Alenza Henry (25) attempts a jumper as UC Davis forward Morgan Bertsch (22) tries to block her. ( Bobby Yagake) Long Beach State senior guard Raven Benton (20) attempts a free throw against UC Davis Saturday. ( Bobby Yagake) UC Davis guards Karley (3) and Kourtney Eaton (2) look to steal the ball from Long Beach State senior point guard Anna Kim (21). ( Bobby Yagake) UC Davis forwards Morgan Bertsch (22) and Pele Gianotti (10) reach for the ball as Long Beach State’s Madison Montgomery (22) attempts to shoot. ( Bobby Yagake)
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.