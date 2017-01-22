1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Long Beach State women’s basketball victorious over the Aggies

Bobby Yagake

Long Beach State freshman forward Alenza Henry (25) attempts a jumper as UC Davis forward Morgan Bertsch (22) tries to block her.

January 22, 2017

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Share On...Share on FacebookShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on RedditPin on PinterestShare on LinkedInEmail this to someone
  • UC Davis defense reach out to try to block Long Beach State guard Gigi Hascheff (5) from scoring. (Bobby Yagake)
  • Long Beach State senior point guard Anna Kim (21) fights for possession with UC Davis guard Rachel Nagel (4) (Bobby Yagake)
  • Long Beach State sophomore point guard Martina McCowan (11) receives high-fives from teammates. (Bobby Yagake)
  • Long Beach State members cheer on their teammates during the UC Davis game. (Bobby Yagake)
  • Long Beach State freshman forward Alenza Henry (25) attempts a jumper as UC Davis forward Morgan Bertsch (22) tries to block her. (Bobby Yagake)
  • Long Beach State senior guard Raven Benton (20) attempts a free throw against UC Davis Saturday. (Bobby Yagake)
  • UC Davis guards Karley (3) and Kourtney Eaton (2) look to steal the ball from Long Beach State senior point guard Anna Kim (21). (Bobby Yagake)
  • UC Davis forwards Morgan Bertsch (22) and Pele Gianotti (10) reach for the ball as Long Beach State’s Madison Montgomery (22) attempts to shoot. (Bobby Yagake)
Share On...Share on FacebookShare on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on RedditPin on PinterestShare on LinkedInEmail this to someone

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA
*

1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.
Long Beach State women’s basketball victorious over the Aggies