CSULB’s Bob Cole Conservatory Symphony to perform Friday at Carpenter Performing Arts Center

Cal State Long Beach students will soon have the chance to ditch mainstream electronic music and revisit the classical sounds they typically only hear in movie scores.

The Bob Cole Conservatory Symphony is hosting its first concert of the season at 8 p.m. Friday at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center.

Johannes Müller-Stosch, who serves as Director of Orchestral Studies and Director of the Bob Cole Conservatory of Music, will conduct the orchestra as it performs “España” by French composer Emmanuel Chabrier and “Symphony No. 5” by Russian composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

Müller-Stosch has traveled to places like Chile, Italy, Japan and South Korea in support of his career as a conductor, as well as a solo and collaborative artist. Outside of his work with California State University, Long Beach, he spends time as music director and conductor of Holland Symphony Orchestra in Michigan.

Müller-Stosch chose these pieces in an effort to challenge the orchestra without making excessive demands.

“I also keep in mind what the audience might want to listen to,” he said. “I also don’t repeat any pieces within a 7-8 year cycle.”

He hopes that this will provide performers and attendees with an enjoyable night of classical music.

Director of Brass Studies and Trumpet Rob Frear will then perform “Trumpet Concerto” by French composer Henri Tomasi.

Frear has performed with several orchestras throughout his career, including the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, Los Angeles Opera, Orange County’s Pacific Symphony, Joffrey Ballet of Chicago and the Long Beach Symphony.

Müller-Stosch said that roughly 100 members of the orchestra auditioned for seat placement and have been preparing for this concert as a group since the first day of the semester. Nearly one-third of the members are new to CSULB.

“Not everyone gets into orchestra,” Müller-Stosch said. “It is very competitive.”

CSULB differs from competing universities and conservatories due to its ability to have a complete orchestra.

“Sometimes these universities hire professional musicians, have faculty play or even hire our students to put on performances,” Müller-Stosch said. “At CSULB, we do all of this from strength within.”

The conductor said he hopes Friday’s event will provide the orchestra with a challenging performance opportunity while the Long Beach community can watch a professional concert at a high level.

Although classical music may not be as advertised as other genres, Müller-Stosch is confident about the concert’s outcome.

“Orchestra concerts are as mainstream as they get in terms of classical music, especially with this repertoire being performed,” Müller-Stosch said.

Frear also hopes that this event will introduce students to new genres and broaden their artistic awareness.

“Students should attend this concert to expand their cultural understanding,” Frear said.

Tickets for the concert are $10 for students and $15 for non-students . They can be found on the Bob Cole Conservatory of Music website or at the Carpenter Performing Arts Center box office.