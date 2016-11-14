‘Elements’ missing key components

CSULB Theatre department prioritizes dance over drama.

Kip Ian Polakoff





If you’re considering going to Cal State Long Beach’s Theatre Arts department’s newest production “Elements,” I hope it’s not because you enjoy acting or music or an elegant plot line – if so, you’re in for disappointment.

The show is an original production written and directed by Ezra LeBank, Head of Movement at CSULB Theatre Arts, and Rebecca Nakano, a recent CSULB theatre performance alumna whose latest work includes choreographing “The Light Princess” at South Coast Repertory. Knowing the directors’ specialties helps explain what “Elements” is.

The press release for the show states that, “set against the backdrop of our modern world, Sally and Avi are two strangers stuck in their cardboard-cutout lives, never noticing one another. Enter the elements, who shake Avi and Sally from their daily haze, changing their lives and the world around them.”

It was clear that the show was highlighting the monotony of the routine work week of Sally and Avi, and that they were interacting with the elements. What wasn’t clear was whether they were strangers, acquaintances or lovers.

It is also unclear in most cases, how they are interacting with the elements and what affect it has on them. There doesn’t seem to be any character transformation by the end of the story —when our protagonists go through the exact same motions they went through at the beginning — so I am left to imagine they actually had no effect.’’

The play is all choreographed movements incorporated with changing lights, a couple props and some ominous prog-rock. There is no dialogue that could provide any character development or a cohesive storyline. Audiences are left guessing and projecting what they are watching as the abstract production plays out.

It feels like watching an hour-long interpretive dance, only I’ve watched dances that told a clearer story in 3 minutes than anything present in “Elements.”

Also, It is being put on by the theatre department and not the dance department, so there isn’t even much to say for the skill level of the cast’s dancing. Other than a few impressive lifts, the choreography (which is essentially is the show in its entirety) is underwhelming.

LeBank said in a press release: “‘Elements’ is an adrenaline rush and a call to wake up to the natural world around us that so many have almost entirely forgotten.”

I hardly consider this to be a thrilling production, but the elements of nature were at least clearly present. The use of sound and lighting effects when paired with movements from the ensemble made it simple to identify the representations of fire and water. What their significance is in relation to the lead characters Sally and Avi is, is left up to the imagination.

For those who think they need to interpret this piece for themselves, or are into abstract choreographic storytelling, “Elements” is debuting in the University Theatre Wednesday-Saturday at 8 p.m. with a matinee performance at 2 p.m. Nov. 19. Tickets are $25 for general admission and $20 for seniors, students, and CSULB faculty and staff (with valid ID).