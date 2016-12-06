CSULB Breakers host Rock the Beach

This annual campus event invites breakdance crews across the state to compete under a single roof.





We can all picture the scene: hyped yells and thrilled jumps as dancers go back and forth one-upping each other. It’s been a common trope in movies like “You Got Served,” the “Step Up” franchise and “Stomp the Yard.” It even shows up in comedies like “White Chicks” and “Kickin it Old Skool.”

Well, the opportunity has come to witness one of these contests first hand at the Rock the Beach event at Cal State Long Beach. Saturday in the East Gym from 2-9 p.m., numerous dancers of different skill levels and styles will go head-to-head.

CSULB Breakers are hosting the event that welcomes dancers from both near and far. They are one of the campus’ many imaginative club sports teams. Their mission is to promote hip hop and its history, connect with the dance community and develop a positive environment for the growth of the next generation of “B-boys” and “B-girls.”

The Breakers, founded in 2005, has been a growing club on campus that invites both students and non-students to come learn hip hop dance moves with one-on-one instruction.

However, first timers who go to Rock the Beach on Dec. 3 will want to just sit back and watch as the competition heats up. There will be a two-on-two new/intermediate contest for dancers who have a maximum of three years experience, but the main event will be the full crew vs crew (4-10 members) competition where winner will be taking home a $500 prize. It’s basically the final scene of every “Step Up” film ever made.

That kind of high-energy drama doesn’t come for free, though. General admission for Rock the Beach is $10, $5 for CSULB students and $3 for children ages three to nine.

The competition is complete with clothing and venue vendors, a judges table and two DJs. A total of 16 crews will battle tournament-style until the best crew of the day is deemed winner of the cash prize.

For those who want to be able to compete in next year’s contest, the CSULB Breakers has beginners classes Monday 7-8 p.m. in Kinesiology 93, intermediate classes Friday 6-7 p.m. in the East Gym and open sessions Monday and Wednesday at 8-9:45 p.m. and Friday 7-9 p.m.