Our View: What is the best holiday movie?

These are the movies that the Daily 49er staff have to watch before the new year.

Allow me to begin by stating there is dispute in the Daily 49er newsroom over what qualifies a film as a holiday movie. As for which movie we think best brings in the season, our opinions are scattered. So, if you are wondering if you are the only person whose favorite holiday flick is Lifetime’s original movie “12 Men of Christmas,” well, yeah, you’re probably alone on that. These are the films the 49er staff consider to be winter break necessities.

Jason Enns: “White Christmas”

Arts & Life Editor

As a fan of tradition, the one Christmas Eve my mother suggested we skip out on watching “White Christmas” I flipped out. I firmly said, “No, tonight’s Christmas Eve, and every Christmas Eve of my entire life we’ve watched ‘White Christmas,’ so we’re watching ‘White Christmas.”’

It is a classic film that I love for its old-fashioned theatrical element. It comes from an era where dialogue was quick and witty. The songs are catchy and sentimental, and performed by world-class crooners like Bing Crosby. Whether there are two people or 50 in a scene, the choreography is always showstopping. I think those who watch this film and can truly appreciate it are all real cool cats.

Jade Inglada: “How the Grinch Stole Christmas”

Assistant Design Editor

I’m a big fan of animated holiday movies that I grew up watching on television (Rudolph, Frosty, etc. – the whole crew) so narrowing it down to just one isn’t easy. I will say; however, that watching The Grinch’s antics gets me excited for the holiday season without fail, whether it’s the animated classic that just turned 50 this year or Jim Carrey’s over-the-top interpretation. Although both films differ from each other in some ways (one has the bad Faith Hill Christmas song in it), the Christmas spirit and bright, vivid imagery remain. Once finals are over, I plan to watch either version at least three times.

Jorge Paniagua: “Batman Returns”

Opinions Editor

Easy — “Batman Returns.” Before you shrug it off as merely a superhero flick, I’ll have you know that the plot has more to do with Christmas than most would care to admit. May I remind you about that sexy Batman and Catwoman kiss scene under the mistletoe or the hundreds of rocket-wearing penguins marching toward Downtown Gotham in an attempt to destroy the city? Those rockets looked like candy canes to me. Furthermore, the movie’s villain, the Penguin, was born on Christmas night in the movie. What else… uh, oh yeah — it was snowing throughout the movie. Best Christmas movie ever.

Liam Brown: “Krampus”

Special Issues Editor

I’ve been waiting a long time for a horror-Christmas movie that does both justice, and with past entries in this woefully limited subgenre being too cheesy to take, I seized upon this recent Christmas tale. It captures not only the sometimes-stressful spirit of the holidays in a delightfully twisted montage of shopping madness and awkward family dinners and bakes in a creepy little bedtime story about the horrors of not having enough holiday spirit. It’s the best of both worlds!

The non-traditional holiday film left me wanting more and curious about the folklore origins of the Christmastime character not named Santa Claus. Keep it in mind if you’re looking for another side of the Christmas coin to go along with your holiday cheer.

Michaela Kwoka-Coleman: “Black Mirror” Christmas special “White Christmas”

News Editor

For those of you who haven’t watched “Black Mirror,” what have you been doing with your life? The show is like a modern day “Twilight Zone,” only weirder, more disturbing and British.

The Christmas special – “White Christmas” – is particularly heart wrenching, as it follows the lives of two men working at a remote outpost. One of the men, Joe, wakes up Christmas morning to find his companion, Matt, cooking breakfast while listening to the song “I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday.” The men then get to talking about why they accepted the job in such a remote location, leading to the typical Black Mirror suspenseful unease regarding technology in the modern world.

I won’t spoil the ending for you, but if you love plot twists, mind games and, of course, Christmas, I highly recommend watching this. However, if you’re not into morbidity and pondering the possibilities of a dystopian future, I’d recommend “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”

Matt Simon: “Home Alone”

Sports Editor

Although it came out in 1990, this American classic is dear to my heart. I think it’s because it was tradition while I was growing up that my mom and I would watch it every year. The 8-year-old Kevin McCallister, who single-handedly protected his family’s house from a couple of goons after being left behind when his family went on vacation, was a hero to me.

And if you don’t understand why, Google “Kevin’s battle plan.” Anyway, keep the change, you filthy animal.

Miranda Andrade-Ceja: “The Nightmare Before Christmas”

Managing Editor

Most of my childhood Christmas movie experiences were tainted by my dad’s incessant film commentary … he’s one of those “film buffs” who feel the need to predict every plot twist despite numerous complaints made by the surrounding audience (why would anyone feel the need to spoil “How the Grinch Stole Christmas?”).

Funnily enough, the one Christmas film my dad never wanted to watch with me ended up being my favorite Christmas movie — “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” which spoke to my emo little heart like no other. I mostly watch it for the fun soundtrack and cute ghost dog, Zero, who ends up saving the Halloween/Christmas hybrid holiday with his glowing pumpkin-nose and good attitude.

You go, Zero. The real Christmas Hero.

Micayla Vermeeren: “A Christmas StoryW”

Editor in Chief

Alright, dear readers, let’s get one thing straight: “A Christmas Story” is absolutely everything you could want in a holiday film, and no other themed flick can carry the weight of the season like our dear little Ralphie does.

A tongue stuck to a pole, an infamous pink bunny onesie, some soap shoved into a profanity-laced mouth, a too-thickly-bundled little brother absolutely eating it in the snow and the nation’s favorite BB gun all come together to create a raw, funny, mildly inappropriate but all-around fantastic Christmas movie that my family and I will quote to death at any chance we get.

I mean, my staff will vouch that I say, “Adios, Bart” any time I see someone leave a room. Even if you don’t celebrate the holiday or agree with what it stands for, this film is worth a watch if for nothing more than a lamp in the shape of a bestockinged, single leg…

Trang Le: “It’s A Wonderful Life”

Photo Editor

When you hear Christmas, what do you think of? Steady-falling snow, cozy fires, vivid gifts, a loving family special? What’s great about life is that no one has to follow the rules that society has laid out for us. “It’s a Wonderful Life” breaks the chains of the typical definition of celebrating the Christmas spirit.

An everyday father is on the verge of suicide on Christmas Eve before his guardian angel intervenes and guides him through the world where he doesn’t exist. You’re taken on for a ride.

“It’s a Wonderful Life” celebrates the ups and downs of life, while altogether capturing the definition of what Christmas is about. Watch and see, but beware: your heart will melt quicker than you realize.