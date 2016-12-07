Find your fate at the CSULB speed date

Students take a chance at romance every semester with this USU mingle.





Feeling lonely and want to meet new friends? Want to go out and have fun with like-minded people? Then Speed Dating could be right for you.

Speed Dating is an event for students to learn about one another and have a venue to interact with each other; it provides an easier solution to dating on campus.

For six years Associated Student Inc. and the Beach Pride have been holding Speed Dating every semester in the University Student Union Ballroom. It’s usually in late November to early December during the fall semester and late April to early May in the spring.

According to lead program assistant for Beach Pride Events, Kaila-Marie Hardaway, the reaction of the students have been great and they are usually very surprise that Cal State Long Beach has an event where they might find their significant other or just make new friends.

“Speed Dating might sound intimidating on the surface, but generally those who go have a really great time even if they don’t end up talking to anyone after the event,” Hardaway said.

This semester’s coffee-themed event was inspired by the popular television series “Friends,” something participants will want to gain from this event.

“The purpose of the event is to help students connect to, create and maintain friendships with their peers at CSULB,” said third year communication studies major Rebecca Macareno. “Especially because we’re a commuter school, these sorts of events are really important for that.”

During speed dating people will a chance to talk to someone different every 3-5 minutes as they rotate.

Participators in this event are doing so by registering on BeachSync. Applications are due in advance to manage the limited capacity for the event.

This semester, about 140 people applied but organizers capped it at 100 total participants – 20 of whom belong to the LGBT community. If there are no-shows, they do have a waiting list the day of event.

The Speed Dating event will be Dec 7 in the USU, Ballroom from 7-10 p.m.

You can find more information about Speed Dating on the ASI website, Facebook and Instagram.