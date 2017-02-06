Album review: ‘Love Mirage’ by Fancey

Dead as disco no longer applies.





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Share On...

Fancey’s new album “Love Mirage” is like no other music being made right now, but it is very much like the pop music of 40 years ago.

Who’s Fancey you ask? Fancey is the solo artist pseudonym for guitarist Todd Fancey of The New Pornographers.

His third solo album, “Love Mirage,” dropped Jan. 27, and if you’re a fan of New Pornographers, don’t get your hopes up that it’s going to sound anything similar. The closest band I can compare the sound of this album to is Bee Gees.

Fancey provides audiences with original content that has a very classic feel. Listeners who hear this album without knowing what it is would assume from the sound and style that it was written and recorded in the late ‘70s or early ‘80s. Incorporating groovy syncopated drum beats, a whole lot of electric organ sounds and regular appearances by fluid saxophone and flute players, the era of influence is clear.

Any subsequent music videos for these songs should just be mashed-up clips of movies like “Foul Play,” “Boogie Nights” and “Turner and Hooch.” I suppose the first clue should’ve been the florescent, rainbow, bubble letters displaying the words “Love Mirage” across the album cover.

The part that is perhaps most peculiar, though, is that this album credited to a man seems to primarily feature female singers. Also, Fancey is only known as being a guitarist and pianist, so he clearly had a lot of help on this “solo” album.

“Love Mirage” is most likely not the style of music anyone in their 20’s listens to on a regular basis, but it is still a fun and unique change of pace from the music being produced today.

So if you’re like me — who sometimes tricks himself into feeling nostalgic about a time I wasn’t even alive for — then I would recommend a visit to the Fancey Spotify or Soundcloud page.