Painting the roses red

38-year-old drawing and painting major Tommy Sepagan looks intently at La Rosa's "Love Letter" Wednesday in Fine Arts 2.





For a student artist with the dream to one day make a living off of his work, La Rosa says getting exposure is the most important factor.

Ironic perhaps, that he would prefer us not to expose his real name, but rather the name he goes by in the art community – La Rosa. He says he thinks the focus should be on the art and not the artist.

Intrigued by his artwork currently displayed in the Dutzi gallery on campus and his pseudonym, I had a few questions for the man behind the canvas.

Why did you choose the name La Rosa?

“I think the rose is the perfect symbol for what I represent as an artist, because my art is mainly about love, broken love, the interpretation of beauty and the nature of human emotion. When I think of that, it comes to a rose, usually.”

How/when did you get started creating artworks?

“I’ve been painting my entire life. I started freelancing two years ago, but I never really started studying it until last semester. It wasn’t until two years ago that I had a falling out with my ex-girlfriend. So, after that, I kind of just went to painting and after that it was therapy for me – so, I just kept doing it and doing it. I was happy painting”

When did you know you wanted to pursue a fine arts degree?

“I tried switching over last year [from fashion merchandising] and the people here on campus always tell me, ‘oh no it’s too late, you’re going to exceed your units.’ And after, like, three times it just got to the point where I was like, ‘I’m not happy, art makes me happy and that’s where I want to be and if I can’t study that I’m just going to drop out of this school.’”

If you weren’t trying to make it as an artist, what do you think you’d be doing instead?

“I’ve always also had a passion for coffee. Right now I’m working at a coffee shop, so I do art and coffee. I like making coffees and drinks so I can see myself there but right now my main focus is art and that’s where I want to be.”

What are your greatest influences?

“What inspires me is the nature of human emotion, chasing beauty. What’s beautiful? The interpretation of it, and youth itself. I think youth has a very profound perspective on things”

How do you stand out as an artist and get recognized?

“Well, that’s definitely the hard part. If you can make it, you can make it. I’ve been told many times that I have great work but it’s never enough, I guess, to make it as an artist. I think exposure is the number one thing you try to get out for. I’ve done shows where I’ve had to pay money just to show work. It’s just a matter of trying to get your name out there.”

How do you market yourself and try to gain that exposure?

“Whenever there’s a show I can apply for, I do it. My biggest thing [is] I meet a lot of people through is volunteering mainly for like mural festivals, like Pow Wow! we have here in Long Beach. I volunteered there last year and I met all the artists that have actually made it and are actually making money doing what they’re doing. I learned so much from them. [They said] never stop painting, never stop drawing, never stop being inspired and creative, and try to do everything to show your work.”

What are your plans for after graduation?

“I honestly don’t know. Like I said, I’m working at a coffee shop, I’ll probably still be working there until I can make it up as an artist, I guess. In the end, what I want to do is show art, whether it’s making the money or not. That’s what I really want to do.”