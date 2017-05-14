1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Daily 49er

Our​ ​View:​ ​Memoirs​ ​of​ ​a​ ​finals​ ​week​ ​nightmare

The​ ​staff​ ​of​ ​the​ ​Daily​ ​49er​ ​remembers​ ​what​ ​it’s​ ​like​ ​to​ ​think​ ​you​ ​won’t​ ​survive​ ​finals​ ​week — sometimes​ ​literally.

Harvard+law+student+Elle+Woods+doesn%27t+sweat+finals%2C+not+even+while+sunbathing.
Harvard law student Elle Woods doesn't sweat finals, not even while sunbathing.

IMDB

Daily 49er Staff
May 14, 2017

For​ ​everyone​ ​who​ ​is​ ​cracking​ ​under​ ​the​ ​pressure​ ​of​ ​finals,​ ​I’m​ ​going​ ​to​ ​tell​ ​you​ ​some​ ​of​ ​the​ ​single 
most​ ​comforting​ ​words​ ​in​ ​the​ ​English​ ​dictionary.​ ​You​ ​are​ ​not​ ​alone.​ ​So​ ​if​ ​you​ ​feel​ ​like​ ​your​ ​life​ ​is​ ​in 
shambles,​ ​and​ ​no​ ​one​ ​could​ ​possibly​ ​understand​ ​what​ ​you’re​ ​going​ ​through,​ ​remember​ ​we’ve​ ​all 
been​ ​there,​ ​and​ ​might​ ​be​ ​going​ ​there​ ​again​ ​(except​ ​for​ ​our​ ​sports​ ​editor,​ ​Matt​ ​Simon,​ ​who 
apparently​ ​does​ ​everything​ ​perfectly​ ​all​ ​the​ ​time). 
Just​ ​to​ ​reassure​ ​you,​ ​here​ ​are​ ​some​ ​​final​​ ​words​ ​from​ ​the​ ​current​ ​Daily​ ​49er​ ​staff,​ ​detailing​ ​the 
terror​ ​we’ve​ ​all​ ​been​ ​through​ ​and​ ​will​ ​face​ ​again​ ​this​ ​week​ ​–​ ​maybe. 
 
 
Micayla​ ​Vermeeren,​ ​Editor-in-chief  
Ah,​ ​yes,​ ​the​ ​finals​ ​week​ ​of​ ​my​ ​sophomore​ ​spring​ ​semester​ ​–​ ​‘twas​ ​a​ ​beautiful​ ​day​ ​when​ ​I​ ​walked 
into​ ​my​ ​Minorities​ ​and​ ​the​ ​Media​ ​class​ ​with​ ​the​ ​lymph​ ​nodes​ ​on​ ​the​ ​right​ ​side​ ​of​ ​my​ ​neck 
distended​ ​past​ ​my​ ​jawline,​ ​both​ ​elbows​ ​bandaged​ ​from​ ​just-performed​ ​bloodwork​ ​and​ ​my​ ​face 
looking…no…after​ ​a​ ​few​ ​days​ ​of​ ​arduous​ ​exams​ ​and​ ​doctor’s​ ​visits.​ ​It’s​ ​one​ ​thing​ ​to​ ​catch​ ​a​ ​cold 
around​ ​finals,​ ​with​ ​all​ ​the​ ​late​ ​nights​ ​and​ ​heavy​ ​stressors​ ​compounding​ ​upon​ ​students,​ ​jacking​ ​up 
immune​ ​systems​ ​left​ ​and​ ​right.​ ​It’s​ ​an​ ​entirely​ ​different​ ​story​ ​to​ ​end​ ​up​ ​in​ ​the​ ​position​ ​I​ ​was​ ​in​ ​that 
day.​ ​Quite​ ​literally​ ​overnight,​ ​my​ ​body​ ​started​ ​freaking​ ​the​ ​absolute​ ​hell​ ​out,​ ​and​ ​started​ ​giving​ ​me 
hellacious​ ​symptoms​ ​that​ ​seemed​ ​to​ ​align​ ​a​ ​bit​ ​too​ ​closely​ ​with​ ​everyone’s​ ​least​ ​favorite​ ​diagnosis. 
Thankfully,​ ​the​ ​biopsies​ ​I​ ​went​ ​through​ ​a​ ​few​ ​days​ ​after​ ​finals​ ​came​ ​back​ ​borderline,​ ​not​ ​positive 
(as​ ​did​ ​most​ ​of​ ​my​ ​grades​ ​for​ ​that​ ​semester,​ ​to​ ​be​ ​honest.)  
 
 
Miranda​ ​Andrade-Ceja,​ ​Managing​ ​Editor
Imagine​ ​depriving​ ​your​ ​body​ ​of​ ​nutritional​ ​sustenance,​ ​water​ ​and​ ​sleep​ ​so​ ​your​ ​lips​ ​are​ ​cut​ ​up 
from​ ​dryness​ ​and​ ​your​ ​stomach​ ​is​ ​functioning​ ​off​ ​of​ ​those​ ​four​ ​cups​ ​of​ ​coffee,​ ​six​ ​spliffs​ ​and​ ​seven 
cans​ ​of​ ​Le​ ​Croix​ ​(lemon,​ ​it​ ​was​ ​on​ ​sale​ ​at​ ​the​ ​Grocery​ ​Outlet)​ ​for​ ​the​ ​better​ ​part​ ​of​ ​the​ ​week. 
Imagine​ ​keeping​ ​yourself​ ​up​ ​late​ ​(early?)​ ​enough​ ​to​ ​hear​ ​birds​ ​brightly​ ​chirping,​ ​all​ ​the​ ​while​ ​you 
haven’t​ ​had​ ​the​ ​motivation​ ​to​ ​wash​ ​your​ ​hair​ ​(and​ ​the​ ​motivation​ ​to​ ​get​ ​your​ ​schoolwork​ ​done​ ​is 
completely​ ​and​ ​utterly​ ​contrived)​ ​and​ ​temples​ ​feel​ ​like​ ​glass​ ​getting​ ​hit​ ​by​ ​a​ ​sledgehammer 
because​ ​you’ve​ ​been​ ​reading​ ​the​ ​same​ ​PowerPoint​ ​sentence​ ​over​ ​and​ ​over​ ​again. 
 
Now​ ​imagine​ ​that​ ​you​ ​gradually​ ​came​ ​to​ ​the​ ​realization​ ​that​ ​you​ ​were​ ​so​ ​busy​ ​trying​ ​to​ ​function​ ​for 
most​ ​of​ ​the​ ​semester​ ​(two​ ​jobs,​ ​one​ ​full​ ​time,​ ​full-time​ ​school​ ​schedule,​ ​pretty​ ​much​ ​full​ ​financial 
independence),​ ​that​ ​you​ ​are​ ​now​ ​writing​ ​a​ ​12-page​ ​book​ ​report​ ​and​ ​10-page​ ​research​ ​paper​ ​in 
single​ ​nights​ ​and​ ​haven’t​ ​really​ ​absorbed​ ​a​ ​single​ ​bit​ ​of​ ​information​ ​that​ ​you​ ​should​ ​have​ ​retained 
throughout​ ​the​ ​past​ ​several​ ​months.
 
In​ ​short,​ ​you​ ​might​ ​have​ ​learnt​ ​close​ ​to​ ​nothing​ ​from​ ​this​ ​semester​ ​of​ ​college.​ ​At​ ​least​ ​it’s​ ​almost 
over. 
 
Valerie​ ​Osier,​ ​News​ ​Editor 
My​ ​last​ ​semester​ ​before​ ​transferring​ ​to​ ​CSULB​ ​was​ ​insanely​ ​stressful.​ ​Mostly​ ​because​ ​I​ ​had​ ​to 
take​ ​all​ ​my​ ​finals​ ​a​ ​week​ ​early​ ​to​ ​leave​ ​for​ ​an​ ​out-of-state​ ​internship.​ ​I​ ​had​ ​to​ ​take​ ​an​ ​incomplete​ ​in 
one​ ​class​ ​because​ ​my​ ​professor​ ​wouldn’t​ ​allow​ ​me​ ​to​ ​take​ ​my​ ​final​ ​early.​ ​But​ ​the​ ​stress​ ​of​ ​taking 
most​ ​of​ ​my​ ​finals​ ​early​ ​plus​ ​wrapping​ ​up​ ​the​ ​last​ ​issue​ ​of​ ​my​ ​community​ ​college​ ​newspaper​ ​plus 
preparing​ ​for​ ​a​ ​two-month​ ​trip​ ​to​ ​Oklahoma​ ​was​ ​insane.​ ​Sidenote/finals​ ​week​ ​pro-tip:​ ​while​ ​I​ ​was 
in​ ​Oklahoma,​ ​there​ ​was​ ​this​ ​great​ ​grocery​ ​store​ ​called​ ​Aldi’s​ ​where​ ​they​ ​sold​ ​really​ ​good​ ​discount 
groceries.​ ​Aldi’s​ ​is​ ​now​ ​in​ ​California,​ ​too!​ ​That’s​ ​where​ ​I​ ​get​ ​my​ ​really​ ​good​ ​knock-off​ ​RedBull​ ​that 
only​ ​costs​ ​$2.99​ ​for​ ​a​ ​4​ ​pack.​ ​Beats​ ​paying​ ​over​ ​$3​ ​for​ ​one​ ​RedBull​ ​at​ ​school.​ ​That’s​ ​what​ ​I​ ​live 
off​ ​of​ ​during​ ​finals.​ ​It’s​ ​also​ ​called​ ​Red​ ​Thunder​ ​and​ ​you​ ​can​ ​say​ ​it​ ​in​ ​a​ ​cool​ ​voice. 
 
Jason​ ​Enns,​ ​Art​ ​&​ ​Life​ ​Editor 
I​ ​don’t​ ​have​ ​any​ ​specific​ ​nightmare​ ​persay,​ ​because​ ​every​ ​finals​ ​week​ ​is​ ​pretty​ ​much​ ​the​ ​same​ ​for 
me.​ ​See,​ ​where​ ​as​ ​most​ ​people​ ​stress​ ​about​ ​finals​ ​for​ ​weeks,​ ​I​ ​stress​ ​out​ ​intensely​ ​for​ ​only​ ​a​ ​few 
days.​ ​Procrastination​ ​is​ ​not​ ​a​ ​flaw,​ ​it​ ​is​ ​a​ ​tool​ ​that​ ​allows​ ​me​ ​to​ ​achieve​ ​my​ ​ultimate​ ​level​ ​of 
productivity;​ ​necessity​ ​is​ ​the​ ​greatest​ ​motivator.​ ​Pressure​ ​turns​ ​coal​ ​into​ ​diamonds.​ ​It’s​ ​always​ ​the 
same.​ ​The​ ​pressure​ ​crashes​ ​on​ ​me​ ​like​ ​a​ ​meteor​ ​to​ ​earth,​ ​I​ ​stay​ ​up​ ​all​ ​night​ ​before​ ​it’s​ ​due​ ​and​ ​as 
the​ ​rest​ ​of​ ​the​ ​world​ ​goes​ ​to​ ​sleep​ ​and​ ​I​ ​am​ ​left​ ​with​ ​my​ ​angst​ ​and​ ​the​ ​serenity​ ​of​ ​night.​ ​Here​ ​I 
reached​ ​peak​ ​performance,​ ​and​ ​manage​ ​to​ ​do​ ​a​ ​whole​ ​semester’s​ ​worth​ ​of​ ​work​ ​in​ ​a​ ​matter​ ​of 
hours. 
 
 
Matthew​ ​Simon,​ ​Sports​ ​Editor 
Memoirs​ ​of​ ​a​ ​finals​ ​week​ ​nightmare?​ ​Can’t​ ​relate.  
 
Hanna​ ​Suarez,​ ​Opinions​ ​Editor 
Essays.​ ​Essays.​ ​Essays.​ ​Essays.​ ​Existential​ ​crisis.​ ​Essays.​ ​Essays.​ ​Essays.​ ​Essays. 
 
 
Jose​ ​De​ ​Castro,​ ​Photography​ ​Editor 
 
The​ ​time​ ​I​ ​was​ ​almost​ ​done​ ​with​ ​my​ ​engineering​ ​project​ ​and​ ​I​ ​realized​ ​that​ ​I​ ​had​ ​run​ ​out​ ​of 
Skittles.​ ​I​ ​lost​ ​all​ ​of​ ​my​ ​focus​ ​and​ ​wanted​ ​to​ ​go​ ​to​ ​the​ ​store​ ​and​ ​buy​ ​more​ ​Wild​ ​Berry​ ​Skittles. 
Sadly,​ ​it​ ​was​ ​3​ ​a.m.​ ​and​ ​most​ ​stores​ ​were​ ​closed.​ ​I​ ​tried​ ​so​ ​hard​ ​and​ ​got​ ​so​ ​far​ ​and​ ​in​ ​the​ ​end​ ​it 
didn’t​ ​even​ ​matter​ ​because​ ​I​ ​didn’t​ ​have​ ​my​ ​Skittles. 
 
Lindsey​ ​Maeda,​ ​Design​ ​Editor 
The​ ​group​ ​study​ ​floor​ ​of​ ​the​ ​library​ ​is​ ​like​ ​Satan’s​ ​butthole.​ ​The​ ​body​ ​heat,​ ​hysterical​ ​chatter​ ​and 
smell​ ​of​ ​fart​ ​is​ ​a​ ​recipe​ ​for​ ​disaster.  
 
Liam​ ​Brown,​ ​Special​ ​Issues​ ​Editor 
 
Chalk​ ​it​ ​up​ ​to​ ​stubborn​ ​perfectionism,​ ​but​ ​my​ ​most​ ​recent​ ​finals​ ​week​ ​nightmare​ ​was​ ​so​ ​scary​ ​it 
occurred​ ​weeks​ ​before​ ​finals.​ ​I​ ​missed​ ​turning​ ​in​ ​an​ ​essay​ ​in​ ​one​ ​of​ ​my​ ​general​ ​education​ ​classes 
and​ ​thought​ ​it​ ​was​ ​the​ ​end​ ​of​ ​the​ ​world​ ​—​ ​my​ ​grade​ ​was​ ​plummeting.​ ​I​ ​wouldn’t​ ​be​ ​able​ ​to​ ​restore 
it,​ ​and​ ​I​ ​even​ ​went​ ​so​ ​far​ ​as​ ​to​ ​go​ ​to​ ​the​ ​liberal​ ​arts​ ​advising​ ​center​ ​asking​ ​about​ ​taking​ ​the​ ​class 
credit/no-credit,​ ​knowing​ ​full​ ​well​ ​I​ ​had​ ​missed​ ​the​ ​deadline.​ ​Cue​ ​full-on​ ​existential​ ​crisis​ ​before​ ​I 
used​ ​my​ ​handy-dandy​ ​Calculator​ ​app​ ​to​ ​figure​ ​out​ ​the​ ​obvious:​ ​one​ ​rinky-dink​ ​essay​ ​wasn’t​ ​going 
to​ ​tank​ ​my​ ​grade.​ ​It’s​ ​why​ ​I’m​ ​not​ ​a​ ​math​ ​major.​ ​Moral​ ​of​ ​the​ ​story:​ ​always​ ​check​ ​the​ ​facts​ ​and 
don’t​ ​sweat​ ​the​ ​small​ ​stuff.  
 
Jade​ ​Inglada,​ ​Assistant​ ​Design​ ​Editor 
I​ ​don’t​ ​recall​ ​having​ ​a​ ​finals​ ​nightmare​ ​prior​ ​to​ ​the​ ​one​ ​I’m​ ​living​ ​in​ ​right​ ​now.​ ​Sure,​ ​I​ ​have​ ​one 
that’s​ ​already​ ​finished,​ ​but​ ​the​ ​last​ ​three​ ​fall​ ​one​ ​right​ ​after​ ​the​ ​other​ ​and​ ​I​ ​still​ ​have​ ​a​ ​lot​ ​of​ ​writing 
to​ ​do​ ​by​ ​Wednesday.​ ​I’m​ ​torn​ ​between​ ​not​ ​worrying​ ​about​ ​it​ ​too​ ​much​ ​and​ ​crying​ ​into​ ​my​ ​pillow​ ​to 
relieve​ ​some​ ​stress.​ ​I​ ​think​ ​I’ll​ ​be​ ​fine​ ​as​ ​long​ ​as​ ​I​ ​don’t​ ​sleep​ ​for​ ​the​ ​next​ ​72​ ​hours​ ​and​ ​don’t​ ​go 
home.​ ​Find​ ​out​ ​next​ ​week​ ​if​ ​I​ ​made​ ​it​ ​out​ ​of​ ​this​ ​semester​ ​alive​ ​with​ ​any​ ​of​ ​my​ ​sanity​ ​intact!  
 
Stephanie​ ​Hak,​ ​Graphic​ ​Illustrator 
I​ ​remember​ ​the​ ​times​ ​when​ ​I​ ​had​ ​late​ ​nights​ ​studying,​ ​and​ ​sleepless​ ​nights​ ​writing​ ​those​ ​papers 
from​ ​when​ ​I​ ​first​ ​transferred​ ​here.​ ​Now,​ ​I​ ​am​ ​glad​ ​to​ ​say​ ​that​ ​I​ ​was​ ​able​ ​to​ ​make​ ​my​ ​last​ ​finals 
week​ ​less​ ​stressful​ ​by​ ​scheduling​ ​“chill”​ ​classes​ ​(though​ ​I​ ​am​ ​still​ ​nervous​ ​presenting​ ​in​ ​front​ ​of​ ​my 
classes)! 
 
Bobby​ ​Yagake,​ ​Social​ ​Media​ ​Editor 
I​ ​don’t​ ​have​ ​a​ ​specific​ ​nightmare,​ ​but​ ​studying​ ​for​ ​finals​ ​is​ ​always​ ​a​ ​matter​ ​of​ ​sitting​ ​in​ ​one​ ​place​ ​at 
one​ ​time​ ​reading​ ​all​ ​the​ ​chapters​ ​and​ ​trying​ ​as​ ​hard​ ​as​ ​I​ ​can​ ​not​ ​to​ ​touch​ ​my​ ​phone​ ​or​ ​video​ ​game 
systems.​ ​​ ​If​ ​I​ ​have​ ​to​ ​usually​ ​use​ ​a​ ​computer,​ ​it’s​ ​hard​ ​to​ ​stay​ ​off​ ​of​ ​YouTube.​ ​I​ ​always​ ​try​ ​not​ ​to 
stay​ ​up​ ​until​ ​3​ ​or​ ​4​ ​a.m.​ ​studying;​ ​but​ ​I​ ​always​ ​fail. 
