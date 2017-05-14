Our View: Memoirs of a finals week nightmare
The staff of the Daily 49er remembers what it’s like to think you won’t survive finals week — sometimes literally.
Close
Harvard law student Elle Woods doesn't sweat finals, not even while sunbathing.
IMDB
IMDB
Harvard law student Elle Woods doesn't sweat finals, not even while sunbathing.
Close Modal Window
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Close Modal Window
Email This Story
most comforting words in the English dictionary. You are not alone. So if you feel like your life is in
shambles, and no one could possibly understand what you’re going through, remember we’ve all
been there, and might be going there again (except for our sports editor, Matt Simon, who
apparently does everything perfectly all the time).
Just to reassure you, here are some final words from the current Daily 49er staff, detailing the
terror we’ve all been through and will face again this week – maybe.
Micayla Vermeeren, Editor-in-chief
Ah, yes, the finals week of my sophomore spring semester – ‘twas a beautiful day when I walked
into my Minorities and the Media class with the lymph nodes on the right side of my neck
distended past my jawline, both elbows bandaged from just-performed bloodwork and my face
looking…no…after a few days of arduous exams and doctor’s visits. It’s one thing to catch a cold
around finals, with all the late nights and heavy stressors compounding upon students, jacking up
immune systems left and right. It’s an entirely different story to end up in the position I was in that
day. Quite literally overnight, my body started freaking the absolute hell out, and started giving me
hellacious symptoms that seemed to align a bit too closely with everyone’s least favorite diagnosis.
Thankfully, the biopsies I went through a few days after finals came back borderline, not positive
(as did most of my grades for that semester, to be honest.)
Miranda Andrade-Ceja, Managing Editor
Imagine depriving your body of nutritional sustenance, water and sleep so your lips are cut up
from dryness and your stomach is functioning off of those four cups of coffee, six spliffs and seven
cans of Le Croix (lemon, it was on sale at the Grocery Outlet) for the better part of the week.
Imagine keeping yourself up late (early?) enough to hear birds brightly chirping, all the while you
haven’t had the motivation to wash your hair (and the motivation to get your schoolwork done is
completely and utterly contrived) and temples feel like glass getting hit by a sledgehammer
because you’ve been reading the same PowerPoint sentence over and over again.
Now imagine that you gradually came to the realization that you were so busy trying to function for
most of the semester (two jobs, one full time, full-time school schedule, pretty much full financial
independence), that you are now writing a 12-page book report and 10-page research paper in
single nights and haven’t really absorbed a single bit of information that you should have retained
throughout the past several months.
In short, you might have learnt close to nothing from this semester of college. At least it’s almost
Valerie Osier, News Editor
My last semester before transferring to CSULB was insanely stressful. Mostly because I had to
take all my finals a week early to leave for an out-of-state internship. I had to take an incomplete in
one class because my professor wouldn’t allow me to take my final early. But the stress of taking
most of my finals early plus wrapping up the last issue of my community college newspaper plus
preparing for a two-month trip to Oklahoma was insane. Sidenote/finals week pro-tip: while I was
in Oklahoma, there was this great grocery store called Aldi’s where they sold really good discount
groceries. Aldi’s is now in California, too! That’s where I get my really good knock-off RedBull that
only costs $2.99 for a 4 pack. Beats paying over $3 for one RedBull at school. That’s what I live
off of during finals. It’s also called Red Thunder and you can say it in a cool voice.
Jason Enns, Art & Life Editor
I don’t have any specific nightmare persay, because every finals week is pretty much the same for
me. See, where as most people stress about finals for weeks, I stress out intensely for only a few
days. Procrastination is not a flaw, it is a tool that allows me to achieve my ultimate level of
productivity; necessity is the greatest motivator. Pressure turns coal into diamonds. It’s always the
same. The pressure crashes on me like a meteor to earth, I stay up all night before it’s due and as
the rest of the world goes to sleep and I am left with my angst and the serenity of night. Here I
reached peak performance, and manage to do a whole semester’s worth of work in a matter of
Matthew Simon, Sports Editor
Memoirs of a finals week nightmare? Can’t relate.
Hanna Suarez, Opinions Editor
Essays. Essays. Essays. Essays. Existential crisis. Essays. Essays. Essays. Essays.
Jose De Castro, Photography Editor
The time I was almost done with my engineering project and I realized that I had run out of
Skittles. I lost all of my focus and wanted to go to the store and buy more Wild Berry Skittles.
Sadly, it was 3 a.m. and most stores were closed. I tried so hard and got so far and in the end it
didn’t even matter because I didn’t have my Skittles.
Lindsey Maeda, Design Editor
The group study floor of the library is like Satan’s butthole. The body heat, hysterical chatter and
smell of fart is a recipe for disaster.
Liam Brown, Special Issues Editor
Chalk it up to stubborn perfectionism, but my most recent finals week nightmare was so scary it
occurred weeks before finals. I missed turning in an essay in one of my general education classes
and thought it was the end of the world — my grade was plummeting. I wouldn’t be able to restore
it, and I even went so far as to go to the liberal arts advising center asking about taking the class
credit/no-credit, knowing full well I had missed the deadline. Cue full-on existential crisis before I
used my handy-dandy Calculator app to figure out the obvious: one rinky-dink essay wasn’t going
to tank my grade. It’s why I’m not a math major. Moral of the story: always check the facts and
don’t sweat the small stuff.
Jade Inglada, Assistant Design Editor
I don’t recall having a finals nightmare prior to the one I’m living in right now. Sure, I have one
that’s already finished, but the last three fall one right after the other and I still have a lot of writing
to do by Wednesday. I’m torn between not worrying about it too much and crying into my pillow to
relieve some stress. I think I’ll be fine as long as I don’t sleep for the next 72 hours and don’t go
home. Find out next week if I made it out of this semester alive with any of my sanity intact!
Stephanie Hak, Graphic Illustrator
I remember the times when I had late nights studying, and sleepless nights writing those papers
from when I first transferred here. Now, I am glad to say that I was able to make my last finals
week less stressful by scheduling “chill” classes (though I am still nervous presenting in front of my
Bobby Yagake, Social Media Editor
I don’t have a specific nightmare, but studying for finals is always a matter of sitting in one place at
one time reading all the chapters and trying as hard as I can not to touch my phone or video game
systems. If I have to usually use a computer, it’s hard to stay off of YouTube. I always try not to
stay up until 3 or 4 a.m. studying; but I always fail.
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.