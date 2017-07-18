The inside scoop on national ice cream day

The best places to go in Long Beach to celebrate the sweet holiday.

With 100 degree weather to deal with everyday, ice cream becomes a life saver. One of the most important holidays of the summer celebrates this sweet and sticky treat. There are many opportunities to celebrate national ice cream day in Long Beach, as well as local ice cream shops to visit.

Ice Cream 5k

Moon Joggers, a running organization, is hosting an Ice Cream 5k in Long Beach. The 5k is virtual; runners register online and choose their own day and trails to complete the race. Participants then log their distance and time into the Moon Joggers website where their progress will be added in with other runners to complete the voyage to various planets in the solar system.

Medals and bibs can be bought for $15 or $13 and will be mailed to participants within five days of registering for the 5k. 15 percent of the proceeds from the run will be donated to Operation Smile, a non profit organization that operates on children born with a cleft lip or palate.

Cold Stone

My Cold Stone Club members will receive a free waffle cone or bowl with a purchase of a Creation.

McDonalds

The McDonald’s app will be offering free vanilla cones between 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. When redeemed, participants will automatically be entered for a chance to win free vanilla cones for life.

Creamistry

Creamistry will be offering free waffle bowl upgrades.

Marko’s Treats

The beloved local, Marko Petkovic has been riding his bike and selling ice cream to Long Beach residents for the past five years. Marko is currently focused on downtown Long Beach, most commonly on 4th street.

Long Beach Creamery, 4141 Long Beach Blvd.

Open Tuesday through Sundays, 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Palateria La Mexicana, 1864 Pacific Avenue

Open 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Paradis

Open 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.