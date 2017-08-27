MENU

POW! WOW! makes Long Beach pop with color

A tour of LB’s 2017 POW! WOW! murals.

Occupying the corner of 4th Street and Bonito Avenue is a new mural by Kevin Lyons, stationed on the far wall of newly-opened vegan restaurant, Seabirds.

Miranda Andrade-Ceja

Samantha Diaz, Arts and Life Editor
August 27, 2017

Any true Long Beach local knows that one of the most lively things about the city is its art. Over the summer, a global network of artists under the name “POW! WOW!,” presented it’s annual mural project. With the help of over 20 artists, Long Beach saw new murals pop up throughout the city. If you are new to Long Beach, or want to see it in a new light, taking a tour of the murals makes for a cheap and fun artistic adventure. See online for full map and gallery of the POW! WOW! 2017 murals.

Miranda Andrade-Ceja

This mural by The Draculas depicting a frosty battle between two titans is located on the outside of “V Room,” a popular dive bar on Alamitos St. and 4th St.

