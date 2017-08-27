POW! WOW! makes Long Beach pop with color

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Any true Long Beach local knows that one of the most lively things about the city is its art. Over the summer, a global network of artists under the name “POW! WOW!,” presented it’s annual mural project. With the help of over 20 artists, Long Beach saw new murals pop up throughout the city. If you are new to Long Beach, or want to see it in a new light, taking a tour of the murals makes for a cheap and fun artistic adventure. See online for full map and gallery of the POW! WOW! 2017 murals.
