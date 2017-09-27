Art and Soul Fair promotes student wellness

The event was hosted to promote recovery and unity in order to relieve stress.

Seniors Justine Chang and Richard Hargrove making bracelets provided by Student Health Services at the Art & Soul Fair on Wednesday.

Offering colorful beads, painting and button making, the Art and Soul Fair is an event catered to students who want to de-stress from their classes.

The Student Health Services hosted the event Wednesday on the Speaker’s Platform from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in an effort to promote student wellness through art.

While the event was originally meant to promote and raise awareness about the program, Beach Recovery, which was created by Alcohol, Tobacco, and Other Drugs program, it has become a valued tradition for students in need of some creative downtime.

Among the various arts and crafts stations, there was a booth providing information about the different recovery resources for any students struggling with addiction.

The fair marks the fourth semester Student Health Services has put on the event. It has gained popularity among students trying to find a way to forget about the stressors that come with school, work and home and instead focus on art.

As the fifth week of classes began, the fair came at a perfect time for students who are already stressed about their workload.

“I have a chemistry exam this Friday,” second year biology major Jasmine Nevarez said. “I just got out of my chem lecture and I didn’t do as well as I hoped, so I am really stressing about it.”

Nevarez was one of many students at the button-making station, where students got to design and color in their own pins.

Other booths included painting and coloring stations as well as a bracelet making booth.

The painting booth provided mini canvases where students were painting flowers, animals and positive mantras.

“The painting station is a way to promote recovery and unity amongst students,” senior health science major Jessica Elderkin said. “It is also a way to decrease stress.”

There was also a coloring table where students were able to color in intricate designs meant to relieve stress, as well as a bead making station where students were able to make their own bracelets.

There were some people that just happened to be passing by the booths and decided to try it out.

“I’ve been stressed out lately and then I saw the coloring station and decided to join,” communications major Kelsie McNeley said.

While students will have to return to reality of exams and homework, they can always pick up the nearest paint brush to relieve some of their stress.