Students host fundraising event for Puerto Rican hurricane relief

A small group of communication students planned the fundraising event with the CSULB Salsa Club and Beach Pride.

Students filled the University Student Union lounge Thursday afternoon to play games and dance in an area transformed with lights, decorations and a single Puerto Rico flag adorning the corner of the room.

A group of nine communication 337 students organized a hurricane relief fundraiser from 4 to 8 p.m. at the USU pool and lounge where they raised almost $300.

The event, “A Caribbean Night” was organized in partnership with the CSULB Salsa Club and Beach Pride events.

Attendees were charged an $8 entrance fee for students and a $10 fee for non-students. Guests were given the option to purchase raffle tickets for the chance to win a $50 gift card or a gift basket of Cal State Long Beach gear. All of the proceeds for the night went to non profit organization Global Giving for hurricane relief for the Caribbean countries such as Puerto Rico, Cuba and Barbados.

“We decided to go with the hurricane relief fund, because even though it was not in the news anymore and no one is really talking about the islands anymore, their country is still devastated,” said communication student and organizer Kenneth Velasquez. “A lot of the country is still without power and a lot of them do not have clean water or clean food to eat so we figured this would be a good way to help them out.”

The Caribbean islands have been without power and clean water since being hit by hurricanes Irma and Maria in September and October.

Once inside the event, students were able to enjoy various activities including hair braiding, henna tattoos, caricature drawings and salsa lessons. Many of the artists were recruited by family or friends and volunteered to work the event for free.

Autumn Pearson spent her night braiding the hair of students who lined up to get a taste of her talent.

“I’m actually Puerto Rican, and I think it’s for a good cause,” Pearson said. “All the money is going toward hurricane relief.”

The group of students planned the event in the span of two months, from picking a nonprofit to support, scheduling the entertainment and activities to buying food from Porto’s Bakery for attendees.

“The students setup the event from scratch,” said Communication 337 professor, Jennifer Gradis said. “I get them started and lay the foundation, then they start filling in the blanks.

CSULB salsa club rented the room out while Beach Pride and Associated Students Inc. issued grant money to the group, assuring that the students would break even and be able to donate all of the proceeds to the cause.

The club also gave multiple performances and lessons throughout the night for those who wanted to cut the rug with newly learned salsa moves.

Salsa club member Sharon Miranda danced with her mother and club members and said that the event hit close to home for her.

“I’m Puerto Rican so it just feels like I’m doing something to help my people even though I’m far away from home,” Miranda said.

Miranda was not the only student who felt this way, as many of the people in attendance were either Puerto Rican, or invited by someone who was. For Alyssa Castro, the night offered a chance to make a difference, even in a small way.

“I think that a lot of people feel like they can’t donate because they don’t have enough money or they feel like they’re not in the position to donate,” Castro said. “So something like this is a small donation but all bundled together, I think it really can make a little difference.”