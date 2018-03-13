A party with the president

With fancy clothes, fine wine and a backstage turned into the ultimate cocktail party, the Carpenter Performing Arts Center is preparing for a night to remember.

The center is celebrating the third annual President’s Party in late April. This event is a benefit dedicated to President Jane Conoley’s support of the Arts for Life program.

The President’s Party is the main fundraiser for Arts for Life, a program that bridges the gap between students and professionals, allowing students hands-on experience and guidance, according to director of the center, Megan Kline Crockett.

Those attending the celebration will be able to enjoy food, champagne and photo opportunities with Conoley and musician Mavis Staples, who will be the headlining performer at this year’s event.

The R&B gospel singer was chosen to perform by Kline Crockett, because of her history of activism.

“Mavis Staples was just honored for her lifelong work with civil rights,” said Kline Crockett. “I thought that was important and relevant right now.”

Staples started performing at a young age in her family’s group known as The Staple Singers. Her last record released, “If All I Was Was Black” is based on real events in Staples’ life.

Staples will also participate in an outreach with the Cal State Long Beach students through the “Campus Connection” program and local Long Beach elementary students through “Classroom Connections.”

Since the Carpenter Center only receives 16 percent of its budget from the school and relies on ticket sales throughout the season for revenue, a fundraiser such as the President’s Party is one of the few annual events to bring in money for the center. President Conoley showed her appreciation and excitement for this event in a press release.

“Arts are fundamental to a comprehensive education,” Conoley said. “I can’t wait to experience the unparalleled Mavis Staples with university supporters and arts enthusiasts.”

Although it’s not necessarily geared towards students, the Carpenter Center will be selling a limited amount of discounted priced tickets for students who wanted to attend the performance. Kline Crockett is also considering expanding on the artists that perform on the stage throughout the next year.

“We’ve lost student connection the past few years,” Kline Crockett said. “I want to offer more student priced tickets for artists that might appeal to our students.”

Tickets to see Staples perform range from $50-75 depending on seating, and $125 to attend the President’s Party. They are available online at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/cal/27175.