1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Daily 49er

In Photos: School of Art galleries

Samantha Diaz, Arts and Life EditorMarch 21, 2018Leave a Comment

The+painting+of+a+woman+and+her+transparent+lover+hangs+in+BFS+studio+art+major+Asia+Roberge%27s+gallery+%22Lifting+the+Viel.%22+
The painting of a woman and her transparent lover hangs in BFS studio art major Asia Roberge's gallery

The painting of a woman and her transparent lover hangs in BFS studio art major Asia Roberge's gallery "Lifting the Viel."

Hunter Lee | Daily 49er

Hunter Lee | Daily 49er

The painting of a woman and her transparent lover hangs in BFS studio art major Asia Roberge's gallery "Lifting the Viel."

Advertisement

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Print Friendly, PDF & Email

This week’s School of Art galleries, adjacent from the Fine Arts buildings features ideas of changing throughout one’s life and challenging the patriarchal images regularly presented of women.

Slideshow • 5 Photos
Hunter Lee | Daily 49er

The small black sculpture sits on an easel in BFA ceramics major Luis Casas' gallery "We Are Living."

Luis Casas, BFA ceramics major made his oddly shaped sculptures which he called “blobs” to show how people may adapt to the changes in their life and its many obstacles.

“They’re representative of forms and what we go through as humans from the beginning to the end and how as we’re progressing through our life and how we receive different cuts and different obstacles,” Casas said. “The different sculptures represent those obstacles.”

In the gallery next door, BFA studio art major Asia Roberge donned the white walls with dreamy images of women, painted in their many shapes and sizes, both fully clothed and nude.

“I draw a lot of inspiration from personal struggles with femininity in our 21st century patriarchal culture,” Roberge said. “I like to use traditional poses and forms but with a little twist that kind of allows me to explore some of these deeper issues.”

The School of Art galleries will be available for viewing through March 22 before a new wave of work from different students hits the walls.

Tags:

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • In Photos: School of Art galleries

    Arts & Life

    Terry Crews demystifies Hollywood image at ASI’s ‘Evening With’

  • In Photos: School of Art galleries

    Arts & Life

    The Carpenter Center welcomes “PostSecret Live!”

  • In Photos: School of Art galleries

    Arts & Life

    Debut MFA Dance Concert Brings Viewers “Beyond the Pale”

  • In Photos: School of Art galleries

    Arts & Life

    Down to the Bone Ep. 5: Ecco’s Pizza

  • In Photos: School of Art galleries

    Arts & Life

    Beer-Posting: It’s beer and that’s fine

  • In Photos: School of Art galleries

    Arts & Life

    Universal’s new comedy ‘Blockers’ asks parents, “Will you do anything for love?”

  • In Photos: School of Art galleries

    Arts & Life

    Matt’s Munchies: Cha for Tea

  • In Photos: School of Art galleries

    Arts & Life

    A party with the president

  • In Photos: School of Art galleries

    Arts & Life

    This week’s student art galleries

  • In Photos: School of Art galleries

    Arts & Life

    Cal Rep sparks conversation about racism with its latest performance