Our View: Graduating staff goodbyes

Now that the Daily 49er is closing up shop for the school year, we say goodbye to the graduating seniors who have helped mold this paper into what it is today. Some have been here for three years and others a single semester, but all have created an impact at the paper that will have a lasting effect for the editors to come. Here are the graduating staff’s final goodbyes.

Miranda Andrade-Ceja, Editor in Chief

How am I supposed to think about the end when I have two research projects to complete by Tuesday? I will likely miss everything about the Daily 49er once I leave forever.

Hell, I might even miss coming in on Sundays. I’ll definitely miss the delirious laughter, the daily interactions with some of the best people I’ve ever met and the beautiful print product we never fail to export each night.

Shoutout to Barb for being the best mom/advisor I’ve ever had, and shoutout to Gary for the laughter he always gave me. And the Ginger Ale.

Anyway, it’s not over until I pass all my finals. Unless Barb doesn’t give me that incomplete grade I need for journalism 420. If that happens, then I’ll see y’all next semester.

Christian Gonzales, Sports Editor

It’s crazy to say this, but graduating from CSULB or LBSU has been fun thanks to this newspaper. Coming from a community college, I didn’t expect to get a reality check right away when I joined the Daily 49er. Going from a bi-weekly newspaper to a daily has been eye-opening. It has helped me become a better journalist during my time at the paper. I want to thank everyone that I met at the Daily 49er and the advisors for making my experience an awesome one.

Daniel Green, Opinions Editor

It’s hard to believe that I’m at the end of not only my time at the Daily 49er, but of my academic career. I was only on staff for one semester but I enjoyed my time here with all the other editors and staff writers. Even when I was the newest member of staff, everyone made me feel welcomed.

My time here was short, but I loved every minute. I was lucky to meet everyone and have this experience.

Nicole Fish, Copy Editor

I’m so excited to graduate. That being said, I will miss working at the Daily 49er for the friends I have made. I’ve never laughed so hard at work or met so many characters in one place. Everyone says this about their own lives, but we need our own dramedy.

Spending this past year in the newsroom was the most fun and the most taxing experience I had in my four years at CSULB. It’s inspiring to see the dedication everyone has to the paper and I’m proud of us for the work we’ve done. We’re almost at the finish line. Let’s celebrate.

Bobby Yagake, Multimedia Manager

I first came to the Daily 49er wanting to take pictures, but taking on assistant editor and editor positions brought the best out of me through creating content I never imagined I could even conceptualize such as podcasting and social media.

I may have wanted to become a public relations student in the last year, but it was through my three years I have worked at the Daily 49er that gave me the skills and confidence to make this decision.

I wish all the editors and students I have met in the last three years the best in their futures.

Jade Inglada, Design Editor

I remember my first day on staff July 2016, when it was too hot and everyone was playing Pokemon GO, and I wondering if I’d ever fit in.

Now, almost two years later, I’m not the same person I was coming into this newsroom. I was in a really weird place after transferring, and the Daily 49er breathed life back into me. Nothing has prepared me for post-grad life more than being here.

I’ve met the most incredible people because of this paper and they make me feel so blessed that we could all share this journey together. I love them all. I don’t know when I’ll find another newsroom that makes me feel more at home.

Drew Mametsuka, Assistant Design Editor

This past year has been an adventure that has not only tested my creative abilities but also my skill set, my patience and my sanity. From staying here late into the night to laughing until I’m in tears, this job has been one hell of a ride. Everyone has their own personality and each person brings something new and different to the table. I think that’s one of the many reasons why we functioned so well together. We are a cohesive group of misfits who became a family.

Every night is full of laughs and that has been one of the things I will not only miss but will cherish for the rest of my life. The only thing really left to say is thank you.

Amanda Recio, Social Media Editor

The truth about the Daily 49er is that every single person, inspiring and cosmic in their own way, have had such a grand impact on my life.

It’s incredibly difficult to put into words how grateful I am for the time I’ve spent with you all and the bond that has grown between us over the past school year. There was never a day in the newsroom I didn’t feel challenged and yet so fiercely supported; it was this dynamic that eliminated any doubts I had about my ambitions in life.

I am indebted to all of you amazingly tenacious weirdos who have allowed me to open myself up to friendship, laughter and a thousand emotions I (literally) can’t handle.

Hunter Lee, Photo Editor

It’s hard to grasp that my time with the Daily 49er has almost reached its end. I have never met such a diverse group of people that each had their own unique personality, yet somehow all got along together. No matter how stressed I felt at times, I could always find comfort in being surrounded by my team.

Those late nights spent in the newsroom trying to make the best paper possible will forever hold a place in my heart. I didn’t know much about myself when I transferred to Long Beach, but these people have molded me into the person I am now and for that I thank each one of them.

Adriana Ramirez, Video Editor

Working at the Daily 49er surrounded by talented and passionate people has been an extraordinary experience. Despite always being in my cave, I got to know a bit about each person on staff and I’m genuinely going to miss everyone. The editors not only helped me grow as a journalist but also as a person. Thank you everybody for filling my days with laughter and for inspiring me to do and be better. I can’t wait to see what everyone accomplishes in life.