Greek Fair offers potential recruits a glance into Greek life

The bass in Drake’s summer-hit, “In My Feelings” seemed to time perfectly with the strong stomps of the step team flaunting their moves for any passersby who dared to glance their way at Wednesday afternoon’s Greek Fair.

The Bookstore Lawn was lively with crowds of students striding to their next class and rushers hoping to chat with any sorority and fraternity of their choice.

The two-day event in collaboration with the Interfraternity Council is a catalyst for recruitment to allow rushers to meet current members and learn more about the philanthropy involved in Greek life.

To students like Marcos Arauzo, Phi Kappa Psi member, Greek life provides a familial environment for him while he is in school.

“I love being part of greek life, I never feel alone,” Arauzo said. “The brothers give everyone a good support system if anyone needs help.“

The third-year computer science engineering major has been a part of the fraternity for a year and noticed that being in the group was an efficient way to build relationships with others and even added that being in Phi Kappa Psi “felt like a home away from home.”

Similarly, rusher and first-year pre-nursing student Skylar Diaz hopes to build lasting relationships through sorority life.

“I want to get a chance to meet people, I know later on in the future it helps you meet more people and create a network,” Diaz said. “I like how everyone seems to be involved with everything both on and off campus.”

Community service and philanthropy is a large portion of what fraternities and sororities become involved with during their time as members.

Sigma Kappa uses the acronym “SIGMA” to represent five philanthropies that their sorority supports: Sigma Kappa Foundation, Inherit the Earth, Main Seacoast Mission, Gerontology and Alzheimer’s disease, said member and fourth-year health science major Bella Lizarde.

“We also do the Walk to End Alzheimer’s. This specific philanthropy made me want to join SK even more,” Lizarde said. “My grandfather had Alzheimer’s and it hit home. I felt like I was helping to make a difference in the future.”

Although Greek life does not have the most revered reputation among many, Sigma Pi member and fourth-year history major, Dominic Manfredo wants people to know that not everything is how it is portrayed in the media.

“Rushing for me was fun, it isn’t like how the movies portray it,” Manfredo said. “I bonded a lot with my pledge class.”

More information about how to get involved with Greek life at Long Beach State can be found on the Long Beach State website.

Slideshow • 6 Photos Jorge Villa | Daily 49er Gamma Phi Beta's revels in the plush soft pink motif, a common thread with fraternities and sororities using prominent colors and memorabilia to display longstanding ties at the Bookstore Lawn on Wednesday, Aug. 29.