Stay with Beach Balance

In comparison to summer break, a new school year can bring forth a lot of stress. Whether that’s because of a heavy class load or adding extra hours at work, finding a release from physical and mental stress can be difficult.

To help ease the tension, Associated Students Inc. will host various accessible events throughout the fall semester to promote healthy habits and make the transition of a new school year a little bit easier.

Each semester, ASI releases a calendar of events that students can attend for free under the Beach Balance Program which became available to LBSU students in 2010, along with the opening of the Student Recreation and Wellness Center.

ASI Outdoor Adventure and Wellness Coordinator Christopher Huebner, has worked at the SRWC for four years and said the Beach Balance program is meant to give students an outlet to “enhance the quality of life through mental, physical and spiritual well-being.”

These programs range from mental and physical health and education, including Meditation Mondays, Spa Water Tuesdays, Well Rested Wednesday, Chair Massage Thursdays and more.

Sophomore and computer science major Itzel Lara has attended Well Rested Wednesdays in the past and said she thought it was a great place to escape for a short amount of time.

“It’s pretty fun, I loved just swinging on the hammocks and being able to relax under the shade especially when it’s hot,” Lara said. “It is a good place to take a quick nap and forget everything you have to do.”

ASI offers other events available for students including Food for Thought, Project Chill and Nutrition Counseling and Beach Balance Bingo.

A new event was added this semester called Plant a Plant, that allows students to plant herbs or spices that can be used in their cooking.

Food for Thought offers students working out in the SRWC free bananas, apples and Kind Bars on Sept. 26, Oct. 17 and Nov. 14. Project Chill happens every second Monday of every month, students are allowed to borrow an ASI-issued hammock near the University Student Union to relax under the shade of trees with an ice cream in hand, this event. Nutrition Counseling is a part of the LBSU Dietetic program which is included with student memberships at SWRC.

“We look at the needs of our LBSU community and brainstorm ways that we can provide holistic resources and programs that help them establish a balanced lifestyle and enhance [student’s] quality of life,” Huebner said.

All events hosted by SRWC are free for students with a valid student ID and a full list of programs can be found on the SRWC website.