1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

In photos: School of Art galleries

This week features a blast from the past in the form of retro toys with an artistic flourish.

Brenna Enos, Contributing Writer

September 10, 2018

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Senior illustrating majors Sarah Massie and Crisselle Mendiola travel back in time to their childhoods with their toy themed art gallery “Show + Tell.” Centered around the idea of reflecting youth and iconic toys of their time, Massie and Mendiola bring their visions to life in the form of colorful cartoons with a twist. Their gallery explores childhood objects and aims to provoke feelings of nostalgia.

Slideshow • 8 Photos
Brenna Enos | Daily 49er
Popular childhood toy Gameboy was used as the logo for Chrisselle Mendiola and Sarah Massie's gallery.

Daily 49er • Copyright 2018 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in