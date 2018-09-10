In photos: School of Art galleries

Senior illustrating majors Sarah Massie and Crisselle Mendiola travel back in time to their childhoods with their toy themed art gallery “Show + Tell.” Centered around the idea of reflecting youth and iconic toys of their time, Massie and Mendiola bring their visions to life in the form of colorful cartoons with a twist. Their gallery explores childhood objects and aims to provoke feelings of nostalgia.

Slideshow • 8 Photos Brenna Enos | Daily 49er Popular childhood toy Gameboy was used as the logo for Chrisselle Mendiola and Sarah Massie's gallery.