In photos: School of Art galleries
This week features a blast from the past in the form of retro toys with an artistic flourish.
September 10, 2018
Senior illustrating majors Sarah Massie and Crisselle Mendiola travel back in time to their childhoods with their toy themed art gallery “Show + Tell.” Centered around the idea of reflecting youth and iconic toys of their time, Massie and Mendiola bring their visions to life in the form of colorful cartoons with a twist. Their gallery explores childhood objects and aims to provoke feelings of nostalgia.