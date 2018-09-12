ASI Beach Pride Events hosts Movies on the House

Nothing resonates more with college students than the word “free.” Associated Students Inc.’s Beach Pride Events is presenting a series of movie screenings fit for any broke college student.

Movies on the House allows Long Beach State students to watch newly released movies without having to pay the costly price for a movie theater experience. All movies shown are free with a valid student ID and each student can bring one non-student guest, although guests pay a $5 cash fee.

“Ocean’s 8” is the first movie to show this semester on Sept. 12 and 13 with two showtimes for each night at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. All movie screenings will be located at the University Student Union’s Beach Auditorium.

Beach Pride Events is also showing “Incredibles” in their Outdoor Movie Series on Sept. 18. It is followed by a Movies on the House showing of “Incredibles 2” on Sept. 26 and 27.

“You get a one-two punch with the ‘Incredibles’ franchise,” said Parker Chalmers, events coordinator for ASI Beach Pride Events.

Other movies in this semester’s lineup include: “Ant-Man and the Wasp,” “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” “Christopher Robin” and “Crazy Rich Asians.”

According to Chalmers, the movies are selected if it is released within the semester and ASI can get the rights to the movie. Surveys are then sent out on BeachSync where students vote on the movies they’d like to see, with the most popular titles put in the final line-up.

This year, stamp cards will be given to attendees and if they attend four different movies, they will be entered to win a grand prize at the end of the semester.

Attendees also have a chance to win movie posters with opportunity drawings. Each movie has two posters up for grabs. Winners will be announced the Friday after the movie has shown.

Snacks are offered for audiences including a bucket of popcorn for $2 or candy and soda for $1 each, with a combo of all three offered for $3.

Movies on the House has been going on for over 15 years at LBSU, yet some students have never attended the event in their time at the school.

“I always see the posters but it’s always late at night. I’m planning on going for ‘Crazy Rich Asians’… free is a plus!” said Linh Le, fifth-year family life education major.

For students disappointed in this semester’s line-up, Chalmers advises students to put in their desired movie for a chance of their vote getting screened next semester.

“Be on the lookout for the next Movies on the House survey,” Chalmers said.

For more information on upcoming events hosted by ASI Beach Pride Events go to their events calendar.