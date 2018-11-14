Diverse dance pieces to be presented in ‘Fusion’

Every few years, Long Beach State University’s music and dance departments join forces to present a collaborative work and this year’s presentation of “Fusion” will showcase a diverse range of dance pieces.

In partnership with the Bob Cole Conservatory Symphony and the CSULB Chamber Choir, “Fusion” will feature three premieres by faculty choreographers Rebecca Bryant, Rebecca Lemme, Julio Medina and Andrew Vaca. The performance will also feature “Gloria,” a seminal modern dance work created by internationally-renowned choreographer Mark Morris.

Medina’s work, set to Mahler’s “Symphony No. 5 in C-Sharp Minor,” explores the association between proximity and connection — or lack thereof. Audience members get the chance to enjoy Medina’s interpretation of the emotional complexity of the music as his movement physicalizes the emotional dichotomies set in the musical score.

In Vaca’s “Tipping Point,” the work explores the struggle to maintain order in a world of the unpredictable and will feature a live pianist playing onstage among the dancers.

Bryant and Lemme have come together to produce a new, multimedia dance work set to Anna Thorvaldsdottier’s “Aeriality.” The piece combines visceral contemporary movement with video imagery that tackles themes of femininity and resistance through societal constructs and relationships.

“Fusion” will close with the presentation of Mark Morris’ “Gloria.” Set to Vivaldi’s “Gloria In D,” the work is the ultimate collaboration among the dance, music and choral departments featuring solo, duet and ensemble performances from the CSULB Chamber Choir.

“Fusion” will have two performances on Nov. 16 and Nov. 17 at 8 p.m. in the Carpenter Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets are $25 for general admission and $20 for students, seniors and Dance Resource Center members.

Tickets can be purchased either online or at the box office on the Atherton St. side of the Carpenter Center. In order to get the discounted admission price students must purchase tickets at the box office.