In Photos: Week of Welcome Spring 2019

Daily 49er Staff|January 31, 2019

Hundreds of students gathered in the Central Quad, browsing through dozens of clubs and organizations during the semiannual Week of Welcome. The two-day event is hosted by Associated Students Inc. to increase student involvement with the campus community. The second day of Week of Welcome was canceled, prompted by Thursday’s heavy rain.

 

Gallery|8 Photos
Austin Brumblay
Students crowd the Central Quad to browse dozens of clubs and organizations tabling at Week of Welcome.

