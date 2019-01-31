In Photos: Week of Welcome Spring 2019
Hundreds of students gathered in the Central Quad, browsing through dozens of clubs and organizations during the semiannual Week of Welcome. The two-day event is hosted by Associated Students Inc. to increase student involvement with the campus community. The second day of Week of Welcome was canceled, prompted by Thursday’s heavy rain.
