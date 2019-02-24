1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

A behind the scenes look at the 2019 Contemporary Dance Concert

Adam Pacheco, Video Editor|February 24, 2019

Adam Pacheco

The CSULB Dance Department hosted the 2019 Contemporary Dance Concert from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16. The concert showcased nine works composed by 16 undergraduate dance students.

In the days leading up to opening curtain, The Daily 49er shadowed the student dancers and choreographers responsible for creating and performing the pieces showcased in the Contemporary Dance Concert.

