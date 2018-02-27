1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Daily 49er

D49er Update 2/7/18: Theatre schedule, Tuition increase and Dorm Survey

February 27, 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Print Friendly, PDF & Email

This week on the update admissions applications for CSULB are at a high, social conscious theatre schedule is debuted, opinions on tuition are heard, Long Beach’s port makes goals to reduce admissions and a dorm survey may win you free tuition.

Referenced Articles:

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • D49er Update 2/7/18: Theatre schedule, Tuition increase and Dorm Survey

    Arts & Life

    This Week’s Galleries from the School of Art

  • D49er Update 2/7/18: Theatre schedule, Tuition increase and Dorm Survey

    Multimedia

    D49er Update 2/21/18: PRSSA Bateman Team and With Purpose

  • D49er Update 2/7/18: Theatre schedule, Tuition increase and Dorm Survey

    Multimedia

    D49er Update 2/14/17: Commencement, General News Update and Student Poverty

  • D49er Update 2/7/18: Theatre schedule, Tuition increase and Dorm Survey

    Campus

    CSULB students rally against the commencement changes

  • D49er Update 2/7/18: Theatre schedule, Tuition increase and Dorm Survey

    Daily 49er Video

    President Conoley Speaks at Second Samoan Church

  • D49er Update 2/7/18: Theatre schedule, Tuition increase and Dorm Survey

    Daily 49er Video

    Campus Voice: How do students feel about the new Snapchat update?

  • D49er Update 2/7/18: Theatre schedule, Tuition increase and Dorm Survey

    Arts & Life

    Down to the Bone Ep. 4: Pizzamania

  • D49er Update 2/7/18: Theatre schedule, Tuition increase and Dorm Survey

    Arts & Life

    This Week’s Student Art Galleries

  • D49er Update 2/7/18: Theatre schedule, Tuition increase and Dorm Survey

    Arts & Life

    The USU Council Program held this semester’s first Poet’s Lounge

  • D49er Update 2/7/18: Theatre schedule, Tuition increase and Dorm Survey

    Daily 49er Video

    LBSU remains No. 1 in the nation