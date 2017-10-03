Chinese Festival
Bobby Yagake and Cheantay Jensen
October 3, 2017
Bobby Yagake and Cheantay Jensen
Bobby Yagake and Cheantay Jensen, Multimedia Managing Editor and Staff Writer
October 3, 2017
Tags: art, chinesefestival, csulb, culture
CSULB’s film department adds to its arsenal of 4K cameras
October 3, 2017
Vegas shooting witness describes “pure terror” at scene
October 3, 2017
Child Development Center quickly back up and running after being red-tagged
October 2, 2017
Faculty flustered over new parking permit system
October 2, 2017
1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 — LA-4 201 — (562) 985-8000.
© 2017 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.