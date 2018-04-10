1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

Daily 49er

Menu

Campus Voices: How do CSULB students feel about the Faceblock campaign?

Bobby Yagake

Bobby Yagake, Multimedia Manager
April 10, 2018

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA

*

Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Campus Voices: How do CSULB students feel about the Faceblock campaign?

    Daily 49er News Show

    This week’s art galleries from the School of Art

  • Campus Voices: How do CSULB students feel about the Faceblock campaign?

    Daily 49er News Show

    Respect Diversity Week

  • Campus Voices: How do CSULB students feel about the Faceblock campaign?

    Daily 49er News Show

    Grow Beach Organic Garden

  • Campus Voices: How do CSULB students feel about the Faceblock campaign?

    Daily 49er News Show

    A beginner’s guide to a Dirtbags game

  • Campus Voices: How do CSULB students feel about the Faceblock campaign?

    Daily 49er News Show

    ‘Worth It’ conference

  • Campus Voices: How do CSULB students feel about the Faceblock campaign?

    Daily 49er News Show

    Tom Frazier’s memorial service

  • Campus Voices: How do CSULB students feel about the Faceblock campaign?

    Daily 49er News Show

    Criminal Justice Exploration Fair

  • Campus Voices: How do CSULB students feel about the Faceblock campaign?

    Daily 49er News Show

    Rent control rally

  • Campus Voices: How do CSULB students feel about the Faceblock campaign?

    Daily 49er News Show

    Faculty Voices

  • Campus Voices: How do CSULB students feel about the Faceblock campaign?

    Daily 49er News Show

    Down to the Bone Ep. 7: Legends