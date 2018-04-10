Campus Voices: How do CSULB students feel about the Faceblock campaign?

Bobby Yagake
Bobby Yagake, Multimedia ManagerApril 10, 2018
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name
Email Address
Speak your mind
CAPTCHA Code *
Long Beach city council members elected to second terms
April 10, 2018
Live Your Life Day provides CSULB students a chance to relax
Student farmers plant their roots at CSULB garden
Long Beach State’s Jacob Hughey throws six innings and drives in three to beat No. 17 UCLA
Daily 49er News Show
This week’s art galleries from the School of Art
Respect Diversity Week
Grow Beach Organic Garden
A beginner’s guide to a Dirtbags game
‘Worth It’ conference
Tom Frazier’s memorial service
Criminal Justice Exploration Fair
Rent control rally
Faculty Voices
Down to the Bone Ep. 7: Legends
Daily 49er
1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 — LA-4 201 — (562) 985-8000.
© 2018 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.