Crime blotter: lights stolen and family violence





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Share On...

Son attacks father

A father and son were brought to the University Police station by a faculty member Monday after the son hit the father. Upon being interviewed by a police officer, the father revealed that his differently-abled son had hit him, but he did not wish to file a report about the incident.

Japanese Gardens loses its lights

On Monday, the Earl Miller Japanese Gardens staff reported a theft of courtyard lights. The reported theft happened between last Friday and Sunday. The missing lights caused a power outage problem as they were ripped off, leaving the wires they were connected to exposed. The incident is still under investigation, but the power outage has been fixed.

Females reported for marijuana possession

Two females were reported by staff to University Police on Monday for having marijuana in their car in Lot 14C. The women are students and were sent to judicial affairs.

Student purse and computer theft

A female student reported Sept. 7 that her computer and phone were stolen from her car in Parking Structure 2. The computer, worth around $800 and in a yellow cover, and her black purse have yet to be found. Police took fingerprints from the scene, but found no evidence that lead them to a suspect. The incident is still under investigation.

Reported thief spotted at dorms

Friday, a male student at Parkside Commons Residential Hall reported that a female stole his bike. When UPD arrived on the scene, a further investigation revealed that cables had been cut off of other bikes parked in the area. The suspect is reported to be thin, under 5 feet 6 inches and was wearing a short sleeved shirt. The incident is still under investigation.