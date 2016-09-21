Going global

CSULB students attend the annual study abroad fair to learn about their global potentials.

Raychel Ruiz Joselyn Estrada gathers pamphlets and information from the international studies reps about the semester long abroad programs offered at CSULB during Wednesday's study abroad fair.





Representatives from various study, intern and volunteer teaching abroad programs visited Cal State Long Beach yesterday to inform interested students of the different global options available to them.

The event, which was held at the Speakers Platform near the University Bookstore, allowed students from all majors to speak with representatives about the variety of study abroad programs available, including language intensive classes for non English speaking countries.

Richard Marcus, director of CSULB’s international studies department, said that studying abroad is becoming increasingly important in our globalized world.

“We live in a globalized world where virtually every profession requires its employees to not only to be sensitized to global issues but to have global competencies, particularly cultural competencies and language abilities,” he said. “Unfortunately, while these might be important to employers relatively few graduates have these competencies.”

According to Kristy Sauerbry, the student director of student affairs for Cal State University International Programs, students who study abroad are more likely to get hired in their desired careers because it shows they take risks and are comfortable working in different environments. She also said that students become more independent because they’re more independent when they are in another country far from their parents and well-known friends.

Sammy Temorio, a freshman finance major, said that she would like to study abroad in London, since she has not been to Europe and wants to explore new places.

Nationally, only three percent of college students study abroad, according to the study abroad website. CSULB’s average is three percent.

Sauerbry said that one of the main reasons students do not study abroad is because of the costs.

“The more cheaper, effective, way would be to actually a direct exchange where you be paying the same amount as if you would be here already, but you are going to be abroad,” Girtha Philips, a senior journalism major in charge of the Cal State Long Beach Study Abroad booth, said “the only costs you would have would be the air fare and the traveling expenses, if you like to travel.”

For a direct exchange, the student attends a university affiliated with CSULB and other CSU schools. Thus, the regular cost of tuition covers the tuition abroad costs. For outside study abroad programs, students pay out of pocket.

Students who would be financially burdened by the extra costs studying abroad would incur such as plane flights and living expenses can apply for scholarships through Associated Students Inc.

Additionally, according to the study abroad website, a student’s regular financial aid can be applied to his or her study abroad program.

Aside from studying abroad, students were also able to learn about the options of teaching, interning, and volunteering abroad. Representatives from the Peace Corps were onsite to to explain the application process and qualifications needed in order to join the international aid group.

For more information on going abroad, students can visit the study abroad office in Brotman Hall during regular business hours.

Miguel Vargas contributed to this article.