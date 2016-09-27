Aquarium of the Pacific hosts college night

Cal State Long Beach students can experience marine life up close during the College and Food Truck Night at the Aquarium of the Pacific in downtown Long Beach Thursday at 5 p.m.

The event, which takes place during aquarium after hours, was designed in order to accommodate the busy lifestyles and limited finances of college students, according to event coordinator Jason Philpy.

Philpy said that the goal of the event is to bring “fun for college students at an affordable price.” Students with a valid college ID can purchase discounted tickets for $12.95.

During the night, the aquarium will keep open its interactive exhibits and animal encounters, such as the Shark Lagoon, the sea otter habitat, penguin encounter and the jellyfish exhibit; however, the Lorikeet Forest will be closed.

Aquarium attendees will also be able to enjoy live music and food trucks, such as Nestor’s Tacos, Tomski Sausage and Bok Choy on Wheels.

This isn’t the aquarium’s first effort to reach out to CSULB.

The aquarium offers college students the chance to work at the aquarium via internship programs for current students and recent graduates.

According to the aquarium’s website, those who intern play a direct role in conserving and ensuring the vitality and health of the oceans and ocean life.

Philpy said that College and Food Truck Night has been held before and the aquarium plans on continuing the tradition, adding that the next event is being scheduled for spring 2017.

College and Food Truck Night will go from 5 – 9 p.m. Thursday. General admission for the event is $14.95 without a college I.D., $12.95 with an I.D. and free for aquarium members.