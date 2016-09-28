CSULB’s Wellness Wednesday focuses on intuitive eating

Cal State Long Beach students learned how to make peace with the foods they eat and respect their body’s signals through the concept of intuitive eating at this week’s Wellness Wednesday in the University Student Union.

Assistant Director of the Health Resource Center Kristen Fabiszewski presented the program with a dozen students in attendance. Her presentation was based on the book: “Intuitive Eating: A Revolutionary Program That Works” by Evelyn Tribole and Elyse Resch.

Fabiszewski outlined the 10 principles of intuitive eating, described as making peace with food and the process each principle takes in combating the biggest health and nutrition misconceptions.

Some of the principles of intuitive eating, as outlined by Fabiszewski, include honoring hunger, respecting fullness and controlling emotions without the use of food. These are meant to help build a healthy body image.

“Food is not inherently good or bad, and neither are you for choosing it,” she said. “Intuitive eating means trusting the body’s signals and being aware of hunger and fullness.”

Fabiszewski explained the dangers and myths of dieting, including a decreased metabolic rate, feelings of anxiety and weight gain.

Although losing weight is not the primary goal of the concept of intuitive eating, weight loss is possible through acceptance of the decisions made when choosing food and respecting the body’s needs.

“Eating is pleasure, and it is hard for students to do — especially when they’re busy or on-the-go, but at least one snack or meal should be an enjoyable experience,” Fabiszewski said.

The Health Resource Center, located in the Student Health Services building room 268, provides free nutrition counseling and organizes the weekly Wellness Wednesday workshops. These resources are available for students who want to delve deeper into programs like intuitive eating and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

As students maneuver between school, work and extracurricular activities, finding the time to purchase or cook healthy foods can be difficult. According to Fabiszewski, deprivation or restrictions of certain foods will only inhibit the student from listening to his or her body’s signals.

“Allow yourself the unconditional permission to eat,” said Fabiszewski. “Make decisions about what is right for your body and listen to what your body wants and needs.”

For students like senior healthcare administration major Ally Sabarre, these workshops are helpful in deciding what food and exercise regimens to follow during a hectic schedule.

“What stood out the most for me was taking some time to schedule ‘you time,’ whether it’s for eating or exercising,” Sabarre said. “Programs like this are helpful and I think they should be advertised more so students join them.”

Convenience stores on campus, including the reopening of the Corner Market at the USU, have provided students with healthier options through the addition of fresh fruits and vegan options, according to coordinator of the Health Resource Center Heidi Girling.

“Students are generally happy with the food choices on campus,” said Girling. “The cost of the food and the long lines are the only complaints, but there are solutions to those issues like bringing your own lunch and using Tapingo.”

Tapingo is a food ordering and takeout app, used by several universities including CSULB to make it easier for students who don’t want to wait in line to order.

The next Wellness Wednesday workshop will be on Oct. 5 in USU 305 and will focus on mindfulness and managing stress.