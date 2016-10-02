CSULB UPD releases photo of person of interest

Photo courtesy of CSULB University Police.





Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Share On...

Cal State Long Beach University Police Department has issued a photo of a woman identified as a “person of interest” for passing counterfeit $100 bills on campus.

According to a UPD crime bulletin, there were three separate occasions of fake $100 bills being used on campus in September, all of which happened at the CSULB University Art Store on upper campus.

Anyone who has information about the person of interest is asked to contact the CSULB Police Department.