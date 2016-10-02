1250 Bellflower Blvd. Long Beach, CA 90840 -- LA-4 201 -- (562) 985-8000.

CSULB UPD releases photo of person of interest

Photo courtesy of CSULB University Police.

Michaela Kwoka-Coleman, News Editor
October 2, 2016

Cal State Long Beach University Police Department has issued a photo of a woman identified as a “person of interest” for passing counterfeit $100 bills on campus.

According to a UPD crime bulletin, there were three separate occasions of fake $100 bills being used on campus in September, all of which happened at the CSULB University Art Store on upper campus.

Anyone who has information about the person of interest is asked to contact the CSULB Police Department.

