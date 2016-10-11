On the propositions: Proposition 60

Condoms in Pornographic Films Initiative.





Californians will be voting on whether or not to require the use of condoms in pornographic films this November.

Proposition 60, also known as the Condoms in Pornographic Films Initiative, would require the use of condoms and other protective measures during the filming of pornographic films if passed.

In 2012, a similar measure was approved in Los Angeles called Measure B. The measure required pornography actors to wears condoms during films, in addition to having adult film producers pay an annual fee to Los Angeles County’s Department of Public Health.

Under Proposition 60, condoms would not need to be visible to viewers, but producers will have to prove that condoms were used. The producers would also have to notify the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health whenever a new film is made.

Additionally, Proposition 60 would require pornography producers to pay for certain health requirements and checkups, such as testing for sexually transmitted diseases.

Leading the campaign is the group For Adult Industry Responsibility. Others in support of the proposition are the California Peace and Freedom Party and the Santa Monica Democratic Club.

Those who support the proposition say that it will hold producers accountable for work safety and health instead of the adult performers. Supporters also claim that the law would help reduce the risk of sexualy transmitted diseases and save taxpayers money due to fewer STD treatments.

So far, supporters have raised $4.1 million and opponents of the proposition have raised $391,000.

Leading the campaign in opposition of the proposition is the Coalition Against Worker Harassment.

Those opposed to Proposition 60 include San Francisco Supervisor Scott Wiener, the California Democratic Party, the California Republican Party and the California Libertarian Party.

Those against the prop are claiming that not only the language is poorly drafted, but it would also violate worker privacy and threaten the safety of adult performers.

*This article is part of a weekly series informing students on the propositions up for vote on the November ballot.

**All information comes from Ballotpedia.com, a nonprofit organization that provides nonpartisan information on American politics and elections.