Another perfect score for Long Beach

For the fifth year in a row, Long Beach is acknowledged by the Human Rights Campaign for its LGBT friendliness.





Rainbow crosswalks, an annual lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans pride festival and a mayor who openly identifies as gay — these are some of the reasons why the Human Rights Campaign has repeatedly acknowledged the city of Long Beach for its LGBT friendliness.

Since its inauguration in 2012, the Municipal Equality Index from the HRC has evaluated cities across the country on their laws, policies and services for the LGBT community. For the fifth straight year, Long Beach received a perfect score on its MEI scorecard.

The scorecard was broken into five sections.

The categories deal with the city’s non-discrimination laws, municipality as an employer, municipal services, law enforcement and the city’s relationship with the LGBT community. Long Beach received additional points on its scorecard for its services offered to LGBT youth and those living with HIV or AIDS and for electing an openly LGBT municipal leader, Mayor Robert Garcia.

Long Beach resident Miguel Vargas, a self-identified gay man, said it’s no surprise that the city received another perfect score on its MEI.

“We have so many places here in Long Beach that cater to LGBT [identifying people]. We have church services, sports leagues, support groups — [and] the nightlife is great.”

A prominent resource is The Center Long Beach on Fourth Street. In addition to a library, computers and volunteer opportunities, the center also offers free HIV and sexually transmitted disease testing, reading groups, Alcoholics Anonymous guidance and several support groups specified for various ages.

“If I ever feel like I need emotional support or advice, I know that I can go there because it’s a safe place – and it’s not just for LGBT [identifying people], it’s for everyone to use,” Vargas said.

Long Beach resident Michelle Wilson-Baiz is a frequent visitor of downtown Long Beach’s first gay nightclub, Hamburger Mary’s, and said she admires the city’s LGBT inclusion.

“It’s cool for me to see rainbow-colored crosswalks and flags posted at different restaurants showing their support,” she said. “So I know if I feel like that, then any gay, lesbian, bi or transgender person will feel accepted and not have to hide who they are.”

Despite the various resources offered around the city, Lauren Jensen, director of Cal State Long Beach’s LGBT support group Rainbow Cafe, believes things can still be improved.

“Both on campus and in the city of Long Beach, I think there is room for growth for providing access to resources for transgender and gender non-binary individuals,” she said.

Wilson-Baiz said she believes that Long Beach can also work on spreading LGBT acceptance throughout the entire city.

“We should see that support in North Long Beach, Bixby Knolls and even spread the love to neighboring cities,” she said.