International Week takes off

Students and faculty attending the kick off play games and watch performances.

Trang Le Cal State Long Beach students participate in International Week at the USU Southwest Terrace Tuesday, inviting students to try food and drink from their Arabic culture.





Students gathered around booths offering snacks and interactive games in order to learn about other cultures during the International Education Week Opening Ceremony and Fair in the University Student Union.

Tuesday’s event marked the beginning of a week for students to learn about study abroad programs, globally related careers and the different cultures represented on campus.

Student clubs and Cal State Long Beach academic departments were there to show students the different international opportunities available to them.

CSULB Study Abroad was among the clubs, and representatives were out giving information on what the program has to offer for students.

Savannah Fortis, a senior German studies major, is a student assistant for the campus’ Study Abroad program.

Fortis lived in Switzerland for a year and talked about the benefits of studying abroad or living in another country.

“It completely changes you,” Fortis said.“You think you know something, and then you go abroad and realize that it is so not what you thought it was – just about life or even about yourself. Most people say that, but it is cliche for a reason.”

Some of the places that CSULB Study Abroad offers opportunities in include Mexico, Peru, France and Israel. The program encourages students to go directly through the school, but they also give them options to go outside of the school as well.

“[CSULB Study Abroad] suggests that students sign up for a workshop, so that they can help decide which program they want to go to and where,” said Fortis.

Freshman journalism major Stephanie Ramos said she is interested in the opportunity of studying abroad as well as the possibility of doing volunteer work in different countries.

“I got a lot of information from different tables like Peace Corps. I just learned that our campus is actually one of the few schools that has an in-house representative who can help us with applications and volunteering,” she said.

There were also performances during the event that included Japanese Taiko drumming ensembles by The Taiko Center of Los Angeles.

According to its website, “taiko” means “large drum” and is an art form in Japan that is used for hunting, battle and communications.

Tai chi was also performed, which is a slower type of martial arts used for meditation.

Besides performances, there were different activities for students. Students answered trivia questions to win prizes like Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf gift cards, pens and flash drives.

The Arab Culture Club offered henna tattoos for free and gave out candy.

At each booth, tickets were handed out to be entered in a raffle to win four tickets to the Santa Ana Zoo and other prizes.

Students also had the opportunity to apply for passports.

Bianca Salgado, a junior political science major and director of public relations for International Student Association, said that important it is for us to be exposed to what is going on outside of the United States.

“We care and provide support for international students in terms of academic and emotional,” said Salgado. “Being a domestic student, it is kind of the gateway for us and also for international students to learn each other’s culture.”

International Education Week will include the African Cultural Extravaganza at the USU Beach Auditorium Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by the American Language Institute Poster Session at the USU Ballroom 251 ABC from 1-3 p.m.

On Thursday there will be an Education in China panel in Academic Services 124-B from 4-5 p.m.