Crime Blotter: Attempted suicide and vending machine burglary

Unknown male stalks female on campus.





Attempted Suicide On Campus:

A student reported an attempted suicide to University Policy Tuesday. The student said his friend texted him saying that he had taken medicine for a migraine. Campus police found the student inside his vehicle in Parking Structure 2, located near Palo Verde Avenue. The officers called the Long Beach Fire Department, who then transported the 22-year-old male to a local hospital.

Vending Machine Broken Into:

A burglary at the College of Business Administration was reported Wednesday. An employee found that a vending machine had been broken open and coins were on the ground. The total loss is unknown.

Student Stalked Off Campus:

A 21-year-old female from the Beachside dorms reported to UPD Tuesday that she was being stalked by an unknown male. She said the male has been following her for two months and was seen walking past the west side gate on Pacific Coast Highway and Clark Avenue.

Burglary at Japanese Gardens:

The grounds crew at the Japanese Gardens reported on Monday that the sheds located inside the gardens were broken into. The break-in happened Sunday night and it is unknown what was taken.