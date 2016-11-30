Queer crafts fair showcases student art

Beach Pride Events and Safe Space CSU collaborated to promote LGBT awareness.

Gonzalo Saucedo Graduate student Jada Esters sells jewelry and paintings at the Queer Arts and Crafts Fair on Wednesday.





Balloons and rainbow banners tied along the rails of the University Student Union signaled the Queer Arts and Crafts Fair, where student-vendors sold homemade jewelry, candy and art pieces.

“The Queer Arts and Crafts Fair is inclusive to all of our students and allows them to sell their creations whether they’re arts, paintings or body items,” Beach Pride Events Lead Program Assistant Kaila-Marie Hardaway said.

Beach Pride Events hosted the festival Wednesday afternoon at the USU Front Lawn.

“It’s really good exposure for our students who like to make their own creations and it brings awareness to the LGBT community here on campus, even if some of our vendors don’t identify themselves as part of the community,” Hardaway said.

Women’s, Gender and Sexuality and sociology professor Shae Miller had natural vegan cosmetics for sale at her table, while graduate student Jada Esters and Associated Students, Inc. Secretary for Cultural Diversity Victoria Villa sold jewelry and art pieces.

Anthropology and women’s studies major Sarah Kenne, who is part of the group Safe Space CSU, was selling homemade candy and sugar scrubs at her table.

“The group Safe Space CSU actually came up with the idea [for the fair],” Kennel said. “We have a really big art community here and we thought it would be cool to hold it right now since it’s right before Christmas and everyone can buy gifts and give students some extra cash.”

Safe Space CSU is a student-run group that dedicates itself to creating a safe environment for all on the CSULB campus.

Journalism and public relations major Sylvana Uribe was promoting the #ThisIsMe project, a photoshoot in which students have words written on their bodies to encourage positive body image.

“[The project] was started by another student here at Cal State Long Beach, Jordan Daniels,” Uribe said. “It’s a photo series where the premise is to have people identify their insecurities, usually triggered by societal pressures and then we have them use words and messages to combat these pressures and have them write those words on their bodies.”

#ThisIsMe will be holding a fundraiser open mic at Roxanne’s Cocktail Lounge at 1115 E. Wardlow Rd. in Long Beach Dec. 3 from 3-6 p.m.